Detached family home with double garage for sale in Hartford
Property Writer
- Credit: Harvey Robinson
This four-bedroom detached family home is on the popular birds estate in Hartford.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, a study that would make an ideal area to work from home or run a small business, a lounge, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, en-suite to master bedroom and a family bathroom.
Outside the property there is a double garage, off-road parking and an enclosed rear garden.
The property is well located, near the guided bus route and within easy reach of central Cambridge and Huntingdon. The mainline train station is approximately two miles away, providing access to London King’s Cross within the hour.
There is also a newsagents, hairdressers, two popular pubs/restaurants and the River Great Ouse within a 10-minute walk of the property.
Property facts:
OIEO £415,000
Eagle Way, Hartford
Harvey Robinson Sales and Lettings, 91 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DP, 01480 454040,
harveyrobinson.co.uk