Detached family home with double garage for sale in Hartford

Published: 4:04 PM August 5, 2021

This detached family home in Hartford has a double garage and off-street parking - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This four-bedroom detached family home is on the popular birds estate in Hartford.





The property has a study, lounge, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms - Credit: Harvey Robinson



The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, a study that would make an ideal area to work from home or run a small business, a lounge, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, en-suite to master bedroom and a family bathroom.

The enclosed rear garden has a patio and lawn - Credit: Harvey Robinson





Outside the property there is a double garage, off-road parking and an enclosed rear garden.

The property is well located, near the guided bus route and within easy reach of central Cambridge and Huntingdon. The mainline train station is approximately two miles away, providing access to London King’s Cross within the hour.





All four bedrooms are upstairs, where there is also a family bathroom, and the master has an en-suite with shower - Credit: Harvey Robinson



There is also a newsagents, hairdressers, two popular pubs/restaurants and the River Great Ouse within a 10-minute walk of the property.



Property facts:

OIEO £415,000

Eagle Way, Hartford

Harvey Robinson Sales and Lettings, 91 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DP, 01480 454040,

harveyrobinson.co.uk