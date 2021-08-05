News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Detached family home with double garage for sale in Hartford

Published: 4:04 PM August 5, 2021   
double garage off street parking

This detached family home in Hartford has a double garage and off-street parking - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This four-bedroom detached family home is on the popular birds estate in Hartford.


reception rooms

The property has a study, lounge, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms - Credit: Harvey Robinson


The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, a study that would make an ideal area to work from home or run a small business, a lounge, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, en-suite to master bedroom and a family bathroom.

patio lawn rear garden

The enclosed rear garden has a patio and lawn - Credit: Harvey Robinson


Outside the property there is a double garage, off-road parking and an enclosed rear garden.
The property is well located, near the guided bus route and within easy reach of central Cambridge and Huntingdon. The mainline train station is approximately two miles away, providing access to London King’s Cross within the hour.


bedrooms bathroom en-suite

All four bedrooms are upstairs, where there is also a family bathroom, and the master has an en-suite with shower - Credit: Harvey Robinson


There is also a newsagents, hairdressers, two popular pubs/restaurants and the River Great Ouse within a 10-minute walk of the property.
 

Property facts:

OIEO £415,000
Eagle Way, Hartford
Harvey Robinson Sales and Lettings, 91 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DP, 01480 454040, 
harveyrobinson.co.uk

