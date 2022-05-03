Home of the week: Detached house in Brampton with music room and office

This house in West End, Brampton has a lawn, garages and parking to the front - Credit: Thomas Morris

This beautifully presented, extended, non-estate executive detached home in a generous plot has a converted garage, with music room and home office.

The extension, which is part of the open living area, has floor to ceiling windows looking out onto the rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris



The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, snug/family room,

open plan kitchen/dining/family area, utility area, WC, landing, four double

bedrooms, bathroom, and en-suite to the principal bedroom.

The kitchen is bright and airy - Credit: Thomas Morris



Outside, the property further benefits from front and rear gardens, whirlpool swim spa and sheds.

A lawn and decking feature to the rear of the property - Credit: Thomas Morris

Relax in the back garden's hot tub - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Guide price: £750,000

West End, Brampton, Huntingdon PE28 4SG



Thomas Morris Huntingdon

T: 01480 414555

E: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

W: thomasmorris.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk