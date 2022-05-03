Home of the week: Detached house in Brampton with music room and office
Property Writer
Published: 2:56 PM May 3, 2022
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This beautifully presented, extended, non-estate executive detached home in a generous plot has a converted garage, with music room and home office.
The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, snug/family room,
open plan kitchen/dining/family area, utility area, WC, landing, four double
bedrooms, bathroom, and en-suite to the principal bedroom.
Outside, the property further benefits from front and rear gardens, whirlpool swim spa and sheds.
Property facts:
Guide price: £750,000
West End, Brampton, Huntingdon PE28 4SG
