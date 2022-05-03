Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Home of the week: Detached house in Brampton with music room and office

Published: 2:56 PM May 3, 2022
lawn, parking and garages

This house in West End, Brampton has a lawn, garages and parking to the front - Credit: Thomas Morris

This beautifully presented, extended, non-estate executive detached home in a generous plot has a converted garage, with music room and home office.

living area

The extension, which is part of the open living area, has floor to ceiling windows looking out onto the rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris


The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, snug/family room, 
open plan kitchen/dining/family area, utility area, WC, landing, four double 
bedrooms, bathroom, and en-suite to the principal bedroom.

kitchen

The kitchen is bright and airy - Credit: Thomas Morris


Outside, the property further benefits from front and rear gardens, whirlpool swim spa and sheds.

lawn, decking

A lawn and decking feature to the rear of the property - Credit: Thomas Morris

hot tub

Relax in the back garden's hot tub - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Guide price: £750,000
West End, Brampton, Huntingdon PE28 4SG


Thomas Morris Huntingdon 
T: 01480 414555

E: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

W: thomasmorris.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

