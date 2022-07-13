Charming property in Huntingdon with five bedrooms and large gardens

Station Cottages, Brampton Road, Huntingdon is on the market for £600,000 - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings

Located on a private road, this delightful character property is beautifully presented.

This home was formerly two cottages and so now offers spacious accommodation, that must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

There are three reception rooms - the snug/living room, family area and dining room - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings



Tucked away in a none-estate location, it is within walking distance to the town centre and ideally positioned for commuters using the train station.

The kitchen has been refitted, and there is also a utility room - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings

The accommodation comprises snug, sitting room, dining room, refitted kitchen, utility room, refitted downstairs shower room, landing, five bedrooms and bathroom.

The low maintenance rear garden includes composite decking - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings



Outside, the property benefits from a low maintenance rear garden, with newly built composite decking. It further benefits from a generous front garden laid to lawn with a gravelled driveway providing ample off road parking.

The property is in Council Tax Band: E and the local authority is Huntingdonshire District Council.

This spacious house has room to work from home in comfort - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings

Property facts:

Station Cottages, Brampton Road, Huntingdon

£600,000

Thomas Morris Huntingdon, 59 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DN

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk