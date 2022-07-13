Charming property in Huntingdon with five bedrooms and large gardens
Property Writer
- Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings
Located on a private road, this delightful character property is beautifully presented.
This home was formerly two cottages and so now offers spacious accommodation, that must be viewed to be fully appreciated.
Tucked away in a none-estate location, it is within walking distance to the town centre and ideally positioned for commuters using the train station.
The accommodation comprises snug, sitting room, dining room, refitted kitchen, utility room, refitted downstairs shower room, landing, five bedrooms and bathroom.
Outside, the property benefits from a low maintenance rear garden, with newly built composite decking. It further benefits from a generous front garden laid to lawn with a gravelled driveway providing ample off road parking.
The property is in Council Tax Band: E and the local authority is Huntingdonshire District Council.
Property facts:
Station Cottages, Brampton Road, Huntingdon
£600,000
Thomas Morris Huntingdon, 59 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DN
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk