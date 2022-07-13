Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Charming property in Huntingdon with five bedrooms and large gardens

Published: 1:01 PM July 13, 2022
£600,000 Huntingdon

Station Cottages, Brampton Road, Huntingdon is on the market for £600,000

Located on a private road, this delightful character property is beautifully presented.
This home was formerly two cottages and so now offers spacious accommodation, that must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

living room dining area

There are three reception rooms - the snug/living room, family area and dining room


Tucked away in a none-estate location, it is within walking distance to the town centre and ideally positioned for commuters using the train station.

kitchen and utility room

The kitchen has been refitted, and there is also a utility room

The accommodation comprises snug, sitting room, dining room, refitted kitchen, utility room, refitted downstairs shower room, landing, five bedrooms and bathroom.

rea garden

The low maintenance rear garden includes composite decking


Outside, the property benefits from a low maintenance rear garden, with newly built composite decking. It further benefits from a generous front garden laid to lawn with a gravelled driveway providing ample off road parking.
The property is in Council Tax Band: E and the local authority is Huntingdonshire District Council.

working from home

This spacious house has room to work from home in comfort

Property facts:

Station Cottages, Brampton Road, Huntingdon
£600,000
Thomas Morris Huntingdon, 59 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DN

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

