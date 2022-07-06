A gated driveway and garages are among the benefits of this spacious home in a Huntingdonshire village - Credit: Peter Lane

With five bedrooms, three reception rooms, refitted bathrooms, a gated driveway, double garage, off-road parking and a study, this spacious home in the quiet Huntingdonshire village of Eaton Socon is perfect for a family.

One of the three reception rooms - Credit: Peter Lane



The house also offers a conservatory, en-suite and dressing room to the main bedroom, and an en-suite to the guest bedroom.

Including garages, the home covers 3,371sq ft of land.

Formal and wildlife gardens provide plenty of pleasant outside space - Credit: Peter Lane



The rear gardens are fully enclosed and have a south west aspect with the formal garden laid mainly to lawn with paved patio areas, gazebo and well stocked flower and shrub borders.

There is also a “wildlife” garden with mature trees and shrubs offering a natural habitat including a hedgehog hide.

There are external power points and water taps to the front and rear as well as two garden sheds.

The kitchen is bright and modern - Credit: Peter Lane

Property facts:

Great North Road, Eaton Socon

£950,000

Peter Lane & Partners, St Neots

t: 01480 406400

e: gavin@peterlane.co.uk

w: peterlane.co.uk