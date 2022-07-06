Five bedroom house with gardens for sale in quiet village of Eaton Socon
Property Writer
- Credit: Peter Lane
With five bedrooms, three reception rooms, refitted bathrooms, a gated driveway, double garage, off-road parking and a study, this spacious home in the quiet Huntingdonshire village of Eaton Socon is perfect for a family.
The house also offers a conservatory, en-suite and dressing room to the main bedroom, and an en-suite to the guest bedroom.
Including garages, the home covers 3,371sq ft of land.
The rear gardens are fully enclosed and have a south west aspect with the formal garden laid mainly to lawn with paved patio areas, gazebo and well stocked flower and shrub borders.
There is also a “wildlife” garden with mature trees and shrubs offering a natural habitat including a hedgehog hide.
There are external power points and water taps to the front and rear as well as two garden sheds.
Property facts:
Great North Road, Eaton Socon
£950,000
Peter Lane & Partners, St Neots
t: 01480 406400
e: gavin@peterlane.co.uk
w: peterlane.co.uk