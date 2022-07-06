Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Five bedroom house with gardens for sale in quiet village of Eaton Socon

Published: 5:22 PM July 6, 2022
garages and driveway

A gated driveway and garages are among the benefits of this spacious home in a Huntingdonshire village

With five bedrooms, three reception rooms, refitted bathrooms, a gated driveway, double garage, off-road parking and a study, this spacious home in the quiet Huntingdonshire village of Eaton Socon is perfect for a family.

reception room

One of the three reception rooms


The house also offers a conservatory, en-suite and dressing room to the main bedroom, and an en-suite to the guest bedroom. 
Including garages, the home covers 3,371sq ft of land.

gardens

Formal and wildlife gardens provide plenty of pleasant outside space


The rear gardens are fully enclosed and have a south west aspect with the formal garden laid mainly to lawn with paved patio areas, gazebo and well stocked flower and shrub borders.
There is also a “wildlife” garden with mature trees and shrubs offering a natural habitat including a hedgehog hide. 
There are external power points and water taps to the front and rear as well as two garden sheds.

kitchen

The kitchen is bright and modern

Property facts:

Great North Road, Eaton Socon
£950,000
Peter Lane & Partners, St Neots
t: 01480 406400
e: gavin@peterlane.co.uk
w: peterlane.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

