Home of the week: Spacious and stylish family home for sale in Brampton

Located in a sought-after area is this stunning, stylish, and practical five bedroom new-build home, formerly the model home for this development that was completed around four years ago.

Elegant and functional, the house delivers on space, style, and comfort, and must be seen to be fully appreciated.

Our vendor says: “This is a family home, giving us space to be together yet also have our own privacy.”

The property sits within a recent development which the owners describe as “surprisingly spacious and quiet,” noting that, “the estate has been sympathetically designed to fit around the existing trees and it’s not packed as tight as some new estates are.”

The estate itself is located within a few moments’ walk of the local golf club, and you can enjoy an easy afternoon stroll along the River Great Ouse which is also just a short walk away. The village of Brampton sits quite close to Huntingdon where there is a wide range of daily amenities and shops available. For sailing and adrenaline enthusiasts, nearby Grafham Water offers a sailing club and an aqua park, in addition to relaxing vistas, walking trails, and parks from which to enjoy the lake.

For commuters, nearby Huntingdon railway station is approximately a five minute drive from the property and offers direct services to London’s St Pancras station with journeys taking around one hour, and there is also an early morning fast train which allows the current owner to regularly commute to the capital for work. Cambridge can be reached by car in approximately 25 minutes. Additionally, the local catchment schools for the property are both rated “good” by Ofsted, and two further independent schools - Whitehall School and Kimbolton School - can both be reached in between 15 to 20 minutes.

Property facts:

Guide price: £650,000

Lancaster Road, Brampton, Huntingdon

