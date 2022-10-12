Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Spacious five-bedroom family home on popular Birds estate in Hartford

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2022
A detached mock-Tudor home

The exterior of the property - Credit: Thomas Morris

10 Osprey Close, Hartford, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 1UX 

Offers in the region of £525,000 

This attractive detached family home with a mock-Tudor exterior is situated on the popular Birds estate in Hartford, and offers flexible and spacious accommodation throughout.

It is approached via its own driveway, which alongside the double garage, provides off street parking. There is also an electric vehicle charging point on the drive. 

Inside, the good-sized kitchen has a wealth of storage, with a range of base and eye-level units, and has views over the rear garden. There is an adjacent utility room, with cabinets to match the kitchen, and plumbing for white goods. 

Off the hallway next to the utility there is a guest cloakroom, and access to the double garage.


A kitchen with a range of base and eye level units

The kitchen offers a large amount of storage and prep space - Credit: Thomas Morris

The bright and airy sitting room also has views over the garden, and is nicely decorated in neutral tones, ready for its new owner to put their own stamp on. 

A large sitting room with window, a beige cuddle chair and corner sofa.

The spacious sitting room - Credit: Thomas Morris

Also on the ground floor there is a useful study/office, providing the perfect place for homeworkers, or students in the family to have a quiet space. The study window looks out over the front of the property. 

A double bedroom with pine furniture and window

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Thomas Morris

Upstairs there are five good sized bedrooms, the master being an incredible 21'7" long, and having its own en-suite bathroom and dual aspect windows. 

The four further bedrooms all share a well-proportioned family bathroom off the landing. 

A white bathroom suite comprising bath, lavatory and basin

The upstairs family bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris

Outside, there is a fully-enclosed garden that has a patio and lawn area, but is also the perfect blank canvas for landscaping and planting up.  

A back garden with lawn area

The garden has a patio for al fresco dining - Credit: Thomas Morris

Osprey Close is a quiet cul-de-sac in a popular Hartford location, close to local amenities and green spaces, and approximately 2.5 miles from Huntingdon railway station. 

