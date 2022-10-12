Promotion

The exterior of the property - Credit: Thomas Morris

10 Osprey Close, Hartford, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 1UX

Offers in the region of £525,000

This attractive detached family home with a mock-Tudor exterior is situated on the popular Birds estate in Hartford, and offers flexible and spacious accommodation throughout.

It is approached via its own driveway, which alongside the double garage, provides off street parking. There is also an electric vehicle charging point on the drive.

Inside, the good-sized kitchen has a wealth of storage, with a range of base and eye-level units, and has views over the rear garden. There is an adjacent utility room, with cabinets to match the kitchen, and plumbing for white goods.

The kitchen offers a large amount of storage and prep space - Credit: Thomas Morris

The bright and airy sitting room also has views over the garden, and is nicely decorated in neutral tones, ready for its new owner to put their own stamp on.

The spacious sitting room - Credit: Thomas Morris

Also on the ground floor there is a useful study/office, providing the perfect place for homeworkers, or students in the family to have a quiet space. The study window looks out over the front of the property.

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Thomas Morris

Upstairs there are five good sized bedrooms, the master being an incredible 21'7" long, and having its own en-suite bathroom and dual aspect windows.

The four further bedrooms all share a well-proportioned family bathroom off the landing.

The upstairs family bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris

Outside, there is a fully-enclosed garden that has a patio and lawn area, but is also the perfect blank canvas for landscaping and planting up.

The garden has a patio for al fresco dining - Credit: Thomas Morris

Osprey Close is a quiet cul-de-sac in a popular Hartford location, close to local amenities and green spaces, and approximately 2.5 miles from Huntingdon railway station.