Promotion
Spacious five-bedroom family home on popular Birds estate in Hartford
- Credit: Thomas Morris
10 Osprey Close, Hartford, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 1UX
Offers in the region of £525,000
This attractive detached family home with a mock-Tudor exterior is situated on the popular Birds estate in Hartford, and offers flexible and spacious accommodation throughout.
It is approached via its own driveway, which alongside the double garage, provides off street parking. There is also an electric vehicle charging point on the drive.
Inside, the good-sized kitchen has a wealth of storage, with a range of base and eye-level units, and has views over the rear garden. There is an adjacent utility room, with cabinets to match the kitchen, and plumbing for white goods.
Off the hallway next to the utility there is a guest cloakroom, and access to the double garage.
The bright and airy sitting room also has views over the garden, and is nicely decorated in neutral tones, ready for its new owner to put their own stamp on.
Also on the ground floor there is a useful study/office, providing the perfect place for homeworkers, or students in the family to have a quiet space. The study window looks out over the front of the property.
Upstairs there are five good sized bedrooms, the master being an incredible 21'7" long, and having its own en-suite bathroom and dual aspect windows.
The four further bedrooms all share a well-proportioned family bathroom off the landing.
Outside, there is a fully-enclosed garden that has a patio and lawn area, but is also the perfect blank canvas for landscaping and planting up.
Osprey Close is a quiet cul-de-sac in a popular Hartford location, close to local amenities and green spaces, and approximately 2.5 miles from Huntingdon railway station.