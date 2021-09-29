Home of the Week: 16th century farmhouse in Alconbury Weston updated to create charming family home
Property Writer
- Credit: Fine & Country
This Grade II-listed, 16th century farmhouse has been tastefully updated by the current owners.
Thornsgate has been transformed into a charming family home, with a subtle blend of period and contemporary features.
On the ground floor, there is a 29ft kitchen/breakfast room, formal dining room, drawing room, family room, boot room/utility and guest WC.
On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, dressing room and two family size bathrooms.
Outside, there is a large double garage with office above.
The total plot measures approximately one acre, has generous front and rear gardens and there is a paddock as well as countryside views.
The house is in the village of Alconbury Weston, which is seven miles from Huntingdon where there is a railway station linking to London and the North, and the A1 and A14 are nearby.
Property facts:
Hamerton Road, Alconbury Weston
£800,000
Fine & Country St Neots, 4-6 Market Square, St Neots, Cambridgeshire PE19 2AW, T: 0330 333 1060,
email: inresidence@fineandcountry.com, web: fineandcountry.com