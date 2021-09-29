News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Home of the Week: 16th century farmhouse in Alconbury Weston updated to create charming family home

Published: 4:32 PM September 29, 2021   
This country home on the edge of Alconbury Weston dates back to Elizabethan times - Credit: Fine & Country

This Grade II-listed, 16th century farmhouse has been tastefully updated by the current owners. 

The sociable living space comprises kitchen/breakfast room, formal dining and living area - Credit: Fine & Country


Thornsgate has been transformed into a charming family home, with a subtle blend of period and contemporary features.


The kitchen features hand-painted Shaker style units - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen-living space was created by the current owners - Credit: Fine & Country


On the ground floor, there is a 29ft kitchen/breakfast room, formal dining room, drawing room, family room, boot room/utility and guest WC.

The sitting room has a serene atmosphere - Credit: Fine & Country


On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, dressing room and two family size bathrooms.
Outside, there is a large double garage with office above.

The garden is mostly lawn, with a mature border of shrubs and trees - Credit: Fine & Country

The total plot measures approximately one acre, has generous front and rear gardens and there is a paddock as well as countryside views.

The surroundings are peaceful and picturesque - Credit: Fine & Country


The house is in the village of Alconbury Weston, which is seven miles from Huntingdon where there is a railway station linking to London and the North, and the A1 and A14 are nearby.

The property has three inglenook fireplaces - Credit: Fine & Country

Property facts:

Hamerton Road, Alconbury Weston
£800,000
Fine & Country St Neots, 4-6 Market Square, St Neots, Cambridgeshire PE19 2AW, T: 0330 333 1060,
 email: inresidence@fineandcountry.com, web: fineandcountry.com

This family room shows the theme of the house - alongside features such as old beams, there are modern touches, effectively balancing old and new - Credit: Fine & Country

