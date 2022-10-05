Promotion
A stunning family home in a sought after area
- Credit: supplied
This beautiful family home is located in the popular, friendly neighbourhood and sought-after area of the Prior Park Estate in St Neots.
The four-bedroom detached house has lots of appeal - whether you are upsizing, downsizing or simply looking for that special forever home.
The tiled front hallway leads through to the kitchen at the rear, where there are plenty of base and wall-mounted units providing ample storage space.
A gas hob and electric oven along with overhead extractor hood are built in, too.
The utility room adjoins the kitchen and has a door leading onto the back garden.
The cosy lounge has an attractive fireplace with stone hearth and surround, ideal for cooler winter nights.
A separate dining room adjoins the lounge via a double glass doorway and looks out to the rear garden. There is also a handy downstairs cloakroom off the front hallway.
Upstairs there are three good size double bedrooms and a single. The master bedroom overlooks the front of the house and has a built-in wardrobe. The en -suite has an attractive tiled and paint finish with shower, WC and basin.
The main bathroom has a white three piece suite with beige tiling and patterned border.
Outside the immaculate back garden is south facing and has a good amount of flower bed and shrub borders. There is a small patio seating area ideal for long summer evenings. To the front there is driveway parking for two vehicles and a garage for welcome storage space.
Hatley Close, St Neots
Price: £500,000
L2 Homes Estate Agents
01480 582122