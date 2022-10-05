Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
A stunning family home in a sought after area

Published: 6:00 AM October 5, 2022
Detached family home in St Neots for sale by L2 Homes

Four-bedroom family home on Prior Park estate - Credit: supplied

This beautiful family home is located in the popular, friendly neighbourhood and sought-after area of the Prior Park Estate in St Neots.

The four-bedroom detached house has lots of appeal - whether you are upsizing, downsizing or simply looking for that special forever home.

Lounge in Prior Park Estate home

Lounge in Prior Park Estate home - Credit: supplied


The tiled front hallway leads through to the kitchen at the rear, where there are plenty of base and wall-mounted units providing ample storage space.

A gas hob and electric oven along with overhead extractor hood are built in, too.

The utility room adjoins the kitchen and has a door leading onto the back garden.

Dining room in Prior Park Estate home

Dining room in Prior Park Estate home - Credit: supplied

The cosy lounge has an attractive fireplace with stone hearth and surround, ideal for cooler winter nights.

A separate dining room adjoins the lounge via a double glass doorway and looks out to the rear garden. There is also a handy downstairs cloakroom off the front hallway.

Kitchen in Prior Park Estate home

Kitchen in Prior Park Estate home - Credit: supplied


Upstairs there are three good size double bedrooms and a single. The master bedroom overlooks the front of the house and has a built-in wardrobe. The en -suite has an attractive tiled and paint finish with shower, WC and basin.

The main bathroom has a white three piece suite with beige tiling and patterned border.

Garden in Prior Park Estate home

Garden in Prior Park Estate home - Credit: supplied


Outside the immaculate back garden is south facing and has a good amount of flower bed and shrub borders. There is a small patio seating area ideal for long summer evenings. To the front there is driveway parking for two vehicles and a garage for welcome storage space.

Garden in Prior Park Estate home

Garden in Prior Park Estate home - Credit: supplied

Hatley Close, St Neots

Price: £500,000

L2 Homes Estate Agents

01480 582122

