News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Home of the week: Detached family home in Old Weston has five bedrooms, annexe and field views

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 1:50 PM September 23, 2021   
detached family house village

This five bedroom, detached family home is in the prestigious village of Old Weston - Credit: Thomas Morris

Westfield House is located in the quiet and prestigious village of Old Weston and benefits from a separate annexe.

garden room playroom study

As well as a sitting room and dining room, the ground floor features a garden room, playroom, family room and study - Credit: Thomas Morris

This versatile home measures more than 2,300sq ft, with entrance hall, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, downstairs shower room, study, sitting room, playroom, garden room and family room.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a balcony with views over open fields, two en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

kitchen utility

There's a kitchen/breakfast room and separate utility room - Credit: Thomas Morris

Outside, the property benefits from an annexe which offers an open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area, bedroom and en-suite.
The property has a detached double garage and ample off-road parking via electric gates.
The property has 3.7kw of solar panels, which not only provide electricity but also heats the hot water, rather than paying back electricity into the grid. Feed in Tariff also pays out money. Further benefits include a Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive payment of £1456 per year through the air source heat pump.

annexe gardens garage

The property is in 0.36 acre and has an annexe with living room/kitchen area, bedroom and en-suite as well as gardens, a double garage and driveway, and open field views - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Westfield House, Old Weston
£800,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings, 59 High Street, 
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3DN
T: 01480 414555
enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk


 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Cambs Live | Gallery

Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Family poses with horses and carriage

Cambridgeshire | Interview

‘The most glamorous christening the vicar had ever seen!’

Tom Henman

Logo Icon
A man has died following a collision in Brampton this morning September 15.

Cambs Live

Man in his 80s dies in fatal Buckden Road crash at Brampton

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
iMet opening

Exclusive

Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon