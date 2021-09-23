Home of the week: Detached family home in Old Weston has five bedrooms, annexe and field views

Published: 1:50 PM September 23, 2021

This five bedroom, detached family home is in the prestigious village of Old Weston - Credit: Thomas Morris

Westfield House is located in the quiet and prestigious village of Old Weston and benefits from a separate annexe.

As well as a sitting room and dining room, the ground floor features a garden room, playroom, family room and study - Credit: Thomas Morris

This versatile home measures more than 2,300sq ft, with entrance hall, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, downstairs shower room, study, sitting room, playroom, garden room and family room.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a balcony with views over open fields, two en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

There's a kitchen/breakfast room and separate utility room - Credit: Thomas Morris

Outside, the property benefits from an annexe which offers an open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area, bedroom and en-suite.

The property has a detached double garage and ample off-road parking via electric gates.

The property has 3.7kw of solar panels, which not only provide electricity but also heats the hot water, rather than paying back electricity into the grid. Feed in Tariff also pays out money. Further benefits include a Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive payment of £1456 per year through the air source heat pump.

The property is in 0.36 acre and has an annexe with living room/kitchen area, bedroom and en-suite as well as gardens, a double garage and driveway, and open field views - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Westfield House, Old Weston

£800,000

Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings, 59 High Street,

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3DN

T: 01480 414555

enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk



