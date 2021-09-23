Home of the week: Detached family home in Old Weston has five bedrooms, annexe and field views
Property Writer
- Credit: Thomas Morris
Westfield House is located in the quiet and prestigious village of Old Weston and benefits from a separate annexe.
This versatile home measures more than 2,300sq ft, with entrance hall, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, downstairs shower room, study, sitting room, playroom, garden room and family room.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a balcony with views over open fields, two en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, the property benefits from an annexe which offers an open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area, bedroom and en-suite.
The property has a detached double garage and ample off-road parking via electric gates.
The property has 3.7kw of solar panels, which not only provide electricity but also heats the hot water, rather than paying back electricity into the grid. Feed in Tariff also pays out money. Further benefits include a Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive payment of £1456 per year through the air source heat pump.
Property facts:
Westfield House, Old Weston
£800,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings, 59 High Street,
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3DN
T: 01480 414555
enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk