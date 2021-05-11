News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Home of the week: Extended family home for sale in Stukeley Meadows

Published: 5:44 PM May 11, 2021   
Front elevation family home Stukeley Meadows

This improved and extended family home near Huntingdon has a garden, garage and off-street parking - Credit: Thomas Morris

This three/four bedroom detached family home is within the sought-after area of Stukeley Meadows, Huntingdon. 

Enclosed and private garden

The enclosed and private rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris


Extended and improved, the accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen/diner, utility room and conservatory. 

kitchen diner white

The kitchen diner is light and bright - Credit: Thomas Morris


Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, study/fourth bedroom, en-suite and a family bathroom. 

Lounge home living room

The lounge of this extended and improved Stukeley Meadows family home - Credit: Thomas Morris


The property further benefits from a single garage, off-road parking for two to three cars and a private, enclosed rear garden.
The property is within walking distance of the railway station, with direct routes to London and also the town centre. 
This house is offered for sale with no onward chain.


Property facts:

Guide price: £340,000
Orthwaite, Stukeley Meadows
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DN, 01480 414 555, 
enquiries.huntingdon@thomas.morris.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk


