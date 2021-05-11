Home of the week: Extended family home for sale in Stukeley Meadows
Property Writer
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This three/four bedroom detached family home is within the sought-after area of Stukeley Meadows, Huntingdon.
Extended and improved, the accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen/diner, utility room and conservatory.
Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, study/fourth bedroom, en-suite and a family bathroom.
The property further benefits from a single garage, off-road parking for two to three cars and a private, enclosed rear garden.
The property is within walking distance of the railway station, with direct routes to London and also the town centre.
This house is offered for sale with no onward chain.
Property facts:
Guide price: £340,000
Orthwaite, Stukeley Meadows
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DN, 01480 414 555,
enquiries.huntingdon@thomas.morris.co.uk