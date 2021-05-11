Home of the week: Extended family home for sale in Stukeley Meadows

Published: 5:44 PM May 11, 2021

This improved and extended family home near Huntingdon has a garden, garage and off-street parking - Credit: Thomas Morris

This three/four bedroom detached family home is within the sought-after area of Stukeley Meadows, Huntingdon.

The enclosed and private rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris



Extended and improved, the accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen/diner, utility room and conservatory.

The kitchen diner is light and bright - Credit: Thomas Morris



Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, study/fourth bedroom, en-suite and a family bathroom.

The lounge of this extended and improved Stukeley Meadows family home - Credit: Thomas Morris



The property further benefits from a single garage, off-road parking for two to three cars and a private, enclosed rear garden.

The property is within walking distance of the railway station, with direct routes to London and also the town centre.

This house is offered for sale with no onward chain.





Property facts:

Guide price: £340,000

Orthwaite, Stukeley Meadows

Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DN, 01480 414 555,

enquiries.huntingdon@thomas.morris.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk



