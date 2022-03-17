See inside this £975,000 home within walking distance of Kimbolton School
- Credit: Peter Lane
Ideally situated in one of the area’s most sought after locations is this spacious family home.
One of just three individual residences set back from Park Lane behind an attractive hedgerow, it is well placed for major road and rail links and just a short stroll from Kimbolton School.
Approaching 2,900 sq ft of well-planned accommodation, the property offers a spacious and light interior with outstanding entertaining space and ideal facilities for home working.
The present owners have recently carried out a programme of improvements, including a newly installed air-source heat pump, refitted family bathroom, full interior redecoration including curtains and blinds, and replacement Romotop wood-burning stove in the sitting room.
Outside, the electric five-bar gate, ample parking and double garage is complemented by a new patio area and exterior lighting.
Stonely is a designated conservation area to the west of Huntingdonshire, close to the boundary with Bedfordshire. It is situated on the route between St Neots and Kimbolton, in the valley of the River Kym.
PROPERTY FACTS
Park Lane, Stonely
Guide price: £975,000
Peter Lane, 01480 860400, www.peterlane.co.uk