See inside this £975,000 home within walking distance of Kimbolton School

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:47 AM March 17, 2022
The property is prominently positioned on Kings Road, between Stonely and Kimbolton. 

The property is prominently positioned on Kings Road, between Stonely and Kimbolton. - Credit: Peter Lane

Ideally situated in one of the area’s most sought after locations is this spacious family home.

One of just three individual residences set back from Park Lane behind an attractive hedgerow, it is well placed for major road and rail links and just a short stroll from Kimbolton School. 

There is a privacy coating on the windows to reduce heat and provide energy efficiency.

There is a privacy coating on the windows to reduce heat and provide energy efficiency. - Credit: Peter Lane

Approaching 2,900 sq ft of well-planned accommodation, the property offers a spacious and light interior with outstanding entertaining space and ideal facilities for home working. 

The property's alarm system includes integrated PIR sensor lights and Nest cameras covering external entrance points. 

The property's alarm system includes integrated PIR sensor lights and Nest cameras covering external entrance points. - Credit: Peter Lane

There is underfloor heating controlled by individual room thermostats throughout the house.

There is underfloor heating controlled by individual room thermostats throughout the house. - Credit: Peter Lane

Two sets of bifold doors open onto the rear garden from the dining area. 

Two sets of bifold doors open onto the rear garden from the dining area. - Credit: Peter Lane

The kitchen features a range of painted cabinets, granite countertops and Neff appliances.

The kitchen features a comprehensive range of quality painted cabinets, leathered granite countertops and Neff appliances. - Credit: Peter Lane

The present owners have recently carried out a programme of improvements, including a newly installed air-source heat pump, refitted family bathroom, full interior redecoration including curtains and blinds, and replacement Romotop wood-burning stove in the sitting room. 

The recently refitted family bathroom includes a double shower enclosure. 

The recently refitted family bathroom includes a double shower enclosure. - Credit: Peter Lane

One of the property's four first-floor double bedrooms. 

One of the property's four first-floor double bedrooms. - Credit: Peter Lane

Two of the bedrooms have their own en suite shower room. 

Two of the bedrooms have their own en suite shower room. - Credit: Peter Lane

Outside, the electric five-bar gate, ample parking and double garage is complemented by a new patio area and exterior lighting. 

Stonely is a designated conservation area to the west of Huntingdonshire, close to the boundary with Bedfordshire. It is situated on the route between St Neots and Kimbolton, in the valley of the River Kym.

PROPERTY FACTS

Park Lane, Stonely

Guide price: £975,000

Peter Lane, 01480 860400, www.peterlane.co.uk

