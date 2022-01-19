Home of the week: Ideal for a family and near Eynesbury shops, schools and transport links

This three bedroom family home is in a quiet cul-de-sac - Credit: L2 Homes

This beautifully presented family home, located in a popular cul-de-sac in Eynesbury, St Neots is near a supermarket, leisure centre, primary and secondary schools and has easy access transport links to the A1 & A428 and mainline railway station.

The dining area has doors to the rear garden - Credit: L2 Homes

The lounge diner - Credit: L2 Homes



The property comprises entrance hall, lounge diner, refitted kitchen, three bedrooms and family bathroom. The front of the house has good size driveway, leading to garage and enclosed low maintenance rear garden.

The refitted kitchen - Credit: L2 Homes

The spacious, refitted kitchen has been cleverly designed to encompass a utility space at back of the house. It has a mix of white floor and wall mount units with space for a free standing fridge freezer. There is also a built-in electric oven, gas hob and stainless steel overhead extractor fan. A light brown worktop gives an eye-catching contrast from the overhead spot lights.

The immaculately presented lounge diner has ample space for a good size suite and dining table towards the rear. French doors lead to the low maintenance, enclosed rear garden. There is also a wooden shed for storage.

The enclosed rear garden, with shed, decking and lawn - Credit: L2 Homes

Upstairs, there are two good size double rooms with built-in wardrobes. The third bedroom would be ideal for a single bed or good office space for those working from home. The family bathroom consists of a white three-piece suite and cream ceramic wall tiles. The L-shaped bath, with surrounding glass screen, gives that extra showering space. A vanity unit provides storage space.

One of the three bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes - Credit: L2 Homes

The property has been granted planning permission for a single storey front extension and garage conversion. There is also CCTV installations which can be initiated for additional security.

Property facts:

Windsor Close, St Neots

Price: £330,000

L2 Homes Estate Agents

01480 582122

sales@L2homes.co.uk

L2homes.co.uk