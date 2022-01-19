News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Home of the week: Ideal for a family and near Eynesbury shops, schools and transport links

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 11:32 AM January 19, 2022
family home

This three bedroom family home is in a quiet cul-de-sac - Credit: L2 Homes

This beautifully presented family home, located in a popular cul-de-sac in Eynesbury, St Neots is near a supermarket, leisure centre, primary and secondary schools and has easy access transport links to the A1 & A428 and mainline railway station.

dining

The dining area has doors to the rear garden - Credit: L2 Homes

lounge diner

The lounge diner - Credit: L2 Homes


The property comprises entrance hall, lounge diner, refitted kitchen, three bedrooms and family bathroom. The front of the house has good size driveway, leading to garage and enclosed low maintenance rear garden.

kitchen

The refitted kitchen - Credit: L2 Homes

The spacious, refitted kitchen has been cleverly designed to encompass a utility space at back of the house. It has a mix of white floor and wall mount units with space for a free standing fridge freezer. There is also a built-in electric oven, gas hob and stainless steel overhead extractor fan. A light brown worktop gives an eye-catching contrast from the overhead spot lights.
The immaculately presented lounge diner has ample space for a good size suite and dining table towards the rear. French doors lead to the low maintenance, enclosed rear garden. There is also a wooden shed for storage.

garden

The enclosed rear garden, with shed, decking and lawn - Credit: L2 Homes

Upstairs, there are two good size double rooms with built-in wardrobes. The third bedroom would be ideal for a single bed or good office space for those working from home. The family bathroom consists of a white three-piece suite and cream ceramic wall tiles. The L-shaped bath, with surrounding glass screen, gives that extra showering space. A vanity unit provides storage space.

bedroom

One of the three bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes - Credit: L2 Homes

The property has been granted planning permission for a single storey front extension and garage conversion.  There is also CCTV installations which can be initiated for additional security.

Property facts:
Windsor Close, St Neots
Price: £330,000
L2 Homes Estate Agents
01480 582122
sales@L2homes.co.uk

L2homes.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after living in a mouldy bedroom for over a year.

Housing News

Family get their 'perfect home' after living in mouldy bedroom over a year

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
St Ives

Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives

Julian Makey

person
Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime

St Neots man in court on drugs charges

Julian Makey

person
Huntingdon town centre

Nostalgia

Evidence of Huntingdon's past revealed during excavations

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon