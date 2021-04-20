News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
For sale: Beautifully designed family home in Hampstead

Published: 6:24 PM April 20, 2021   
for sale, Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead

This property in Bosinney, Gayton Road is part of an oasis of calm - Credit: Savills

Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead, NW3
£3,500,000

Bosinney, Gayton Road, Hampstead family home for sale

This new build residence is set over three floors - Credit: Savills

This three bedroom new build is beautifully designed.

Light and airy living area

This home flows effortlessly, with large and airy contemporary spaces - Credit: Savills

It is set over three floors within an oasis of calm, named after architect Philip Bosinney, a character in

Hampstead Village’s 19th century author John Galsworthy’s novel, The Forsyte Saga.

Bosinney, Gayton Road

Bosinney, Gayton Road - Credit: Archant


There is a Balinese water garden feature, which includes custom-designed waterfalls.

Living area, family home, Hampstead

Meticulous attention to detail and ingenious development are key features of this property - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead, 
020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk

