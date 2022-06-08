Home of the week: With large garden and office in popular Godmanchester
Property Writer
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This individual detached home is on a generous plot within the popular village of Godmanchester.
The village benefits from easy access to major transport links including the new A14, and Huntingdon mainline train station is under two miles from the property.
The property is within walking distance of local amenities, including various public houses, convenience stores, cafes and beauty salons.
The vendor has told the agent Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings that further improvements are to follow including: new oak gates and solar panels which will be owned outright.
Externally, the property offers a private gated driveway providing ample parking, and detached single garage as well as a spacious garden.
Internal accommodation comprises kitchen/diner, lounge, office/playroom, utility, downstairs cloakroom, three bedrooms, en-suite and bathroom. There is underfloor heating throughout.
Property facts:
London Road, Godmanchester, Huntingdon
OIEO £600,000
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DN
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk