Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Home of the week: With large garden and office in popular Godmanchester

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 10:27 AM June 8, 2022
near amenities and, transport

This detached house is near amenities such as pubs and shops, as well as good transport links - Credit: Thomas Morris

This individual detached home is on a generous plot within the popular village of Godmanchester.
The village benefits from easy access to major transport links including the new A14, and Huntingdon mainline train station is under two miles from the property.

rear garden

The rear garden has a lawn and patio - Credit: Thomas Morris


The property is within walking distance of local amenities, including various public houses, convenience stores, cafes and beauty salons.

kitchen

The open plan kitchen diner has two windows and garden access - Credit: Thomas Morris


The vendor has told the agent Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings that further improvements are to follow including: new oak gates and solar panels which will be owned outright.

lounge

The 20ft x 10ft (approx) lounge has a bay window and garden access - Credit: Thomas Morris


Externally, the property offers a private gated driveway providing ample parking, and detached single garage as well as a spacious garden.

bedroom en-suite

The main bedroom has an en- suite - Credit: Thomas Morris


Internal accommodation comprises kitchen/diner, lounge, office/playroom, utility, downstairs cloakroom, three bedrooms, en-suite and bathroom. There is underfloor heating throughout.

bathroom

The bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris


Property facts:

London Road, Godmanchester, Huntingdon

OIEO £600,000

Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DN
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A crash involving a lorry and a car has partially blocked the A141/A1307 roundabout in Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Recap: Lorry and car crash at A141-A1307 junction in Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Beacon Brazier, St Mary’s Green, City of Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Where can I watch a Beacon Lighting Ceremony in Huntingdonshire for...

Alexander Gilham

person
Bunting is up and flags are fluttering as people all over the district are set and ready for the Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

What's on (June 2) in Huntingdonshire for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Alexander Gilham

person
St Neots Canine friends Neptune and Truffle dressed up and ready to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Don't miss the fantastic Jubilee celebrations taking place in...

Alexander Gilham

person