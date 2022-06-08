Home of the week: With large garden and office in popular Godmanchester

This detached house is near amenities such as pubs and shops, as well as good transport links - Credit: Thomas Morris

This individual detached home is on a generous plot within the popular village of Godmanchester.

The village benefits from easy access to major transport links including the new A14, and Huntingdon mainline train station is under two miles from the property.

The rear garden has a lawn and patio - Credit: Thomas Morris



The property is within walking distance of local amenities, including various public houses, convenience stores, cafes and beauty salons.

The open plan kitchen diner has two windows and garden access - Credit: Thomas Morris



The vendor has told the agent Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings that further improvements are to follow including: new oak gates and solar panels which will be owned outright.

The 20ft x 10ft (approx) lounge has a bay window and garden access - Credit: Thomas Morris



Externally, the property offers a private gated driveway providing ample parking, and detached single garage as well as a spacious garden.

The main bedroom has an en- suite - Credit: Thomas Morris



Internal accommodation comprises kitchen/diner, lounge, office/playroom, utility, downstairs cloakroom, three bedrooms, en-suite and bathroom. There is underfloor heating throughout.

The bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris



Property facts:

London Road, Godmanchester, Huntingdon

OIEO £600,000

Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DN

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk