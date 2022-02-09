News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Home of the week: In village of Holme, detached and with three bedrooms and a study

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 10:29 AM February 9, 2022
detached

This well presented, three bedroom detached house is in a quiet village location - Credit: Thomas Morris

Located in the picturesque village of Holme, this detached home offers spacious and well presented accommodation.

kitchen diner

The kitchen has a dining area, and access to the enclosed rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris


The downstairs comprises entrance hall, WC, utility room, kitchen/diner, living room and study.

bedroom

One of the three double bedrooms, with built-in storage - Credit: Thomas Morris


Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, a bathroom and an en-suite to the principal bedroom.

shower bath bathroom

The en-suite has a shower, and there is a bath in another bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris


Outside, the property benefits from an enclosed rear garden, double garage and parking for numerous vehicles.

Property facts:

St Giles Close, Holme, Peterborough PE7 3QZ
Offers around £395,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555  
e:  enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk

