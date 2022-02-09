Home of the week: In village of Holme, detached and with three bedrooms and a study
Property Writer
Published: 10:29 AM February 9, 2022
- Credit: Thomas Morris
Located in the picturesque village of Holme, this detached home offers spacious and well presented accommodation.
The downstairs comprises entrance hall, WC, utility room, kitchen/diner, living room and study.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, a bathroom and an en-suite to the principal bedroom.
Outside, the property benefits from an enclosed rear garden, double garage and parking for numerous vehicles.
Property facts:
St Giles Close, Holme, Peterborough PE7 3QZ
Offers around £395,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk