Home of the Week: Renovated five-bedroom house in Stonely has a large garden and outbuildings
Property Writer
- Credit: Peter Lane
With its handsome elevations finished in local red brick, The Old Post Office occupies a prominent position within the sought-after village of Stonely, conveniently located for both local facilities and major road and rail links.
Dating back to the late 18th century, this fine, grade II-listed property has been extended and remodelled to offer over 1,850sq feet of characterful yet light and spacious accommodation, arranged over three floors.
The present owners have undertaken an extensive but sympathetic programme of renovation, including the installation of underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, upgrading the bathrooms and creating a 20ft kitchen/breakfast area with limestone floor, painted cabinets, hardwood counters, wood burning stove and bi-fold doors opening onto the rear garden.
A particular feature of the property is its attractive and generous plot approaching a quarter of an acre, offering fabulous entertaining space, with a superb southerly aspect and uninterrupted countryside views.
Property facts:
Main Road, Stonely
Guide price: £720,000
Peter Lane, 24 High Street, Kimbolton
tel: 01480 860400
email: kimbolton@peterlane.co.uk
web: peterlane.co.uk