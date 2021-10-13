News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Home of the Week: Renovated five-bedroom house in Stonely has a large garden and outbuildings

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 12:21 PM October 13, 2021   
detached house village

This five bedroom, two-bathroom detached house for sale in the village of Stonely is on a generous plot and has field views - Credit: Peter Lane

With its handsome elevations finished in local red brick, The Old Post Office occupies a prominent position within the sought-after village of Stonely, conveniently located for both local facilities and major road and rail links.


garage workshop light power

The detached garage/workshop has light and power - Credit: Peter Lane


Dating back to the late 18th century, this fine, grade II-listed property has been extended and remodelled to offer over 1,850sq feet of characterful yet light and spacious accommodation, arranged over three floors.

kitchen limestone flooring

The kitchen is fitted with bespoke painted cabinets, hardwood counters and has limestone flooring - Credit: Peter Lane


The present owners have undertaken an extensive but sympathetic programme of renovation, including the installation of underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, upgrading the bathrooms and creating a 20ft kitchen/breakfast area with limestone floor, painted cabinets, hardwood counters, wood burning stove and bi-fold doors opening onto the rear garden.


kitchen breakfast room bi-fold doors rear garden

The 20ft kitchen/breakfast area has bi-fold doors to the rear garden - Credit: Peter Lane


A particular feature of the property is its attractive and generous plot approaching a quarter of an acre, offering fabulous entertaining space, with a superb southerly aspect and uninterrupted countryside views.


home office heated

The home office in the garden is fully insulated and heated - Credit: Peter Lane


Property facts:

Main Road, Stonely
Guide price: £720,000

Peter Lane, 24 High Street, Kimbolton
tel: 01480 860400
email: kimbolton@peterlane.co.uk
web: peterlane.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

