Home of the week: Detached home for sale in picturesque Leighton Bromswold

Published: 2:37 PM December 1, 2021
detached house a14 Huntingdon

This detached house, with plot of around a third of an acre in a peaceful village lane, is one mile north of the A14 and 11.5 miles from Huntingdon - Credit: Peter Lane

This 18th century, Grade II listed detached house is in a peaceful village lane and surrounded by open countryside.
It is conveniently located for major road and rail links and occupies about a third of an acre.

living room

The living room has an inglenook fireplace - Credit: Peter Lane


The property has been improved by the present owner, with original features such as exposed timbers, combining with contemporary bathrooms and kitchen fittings.
The majority of the ground floor has woodblock flooring, including the study/home office. The dining hall features windows to three sides and a brick fireplace. The living room has a brick inglenook fireplace while the ‘snug’ area has a glazed door opening onto the garden terrace.

dining room

The dining room, with the exposed timbers and woodblock flooring - Credit: Peter Lane


The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with extensive countertop space and a comprehensive range of cabinets. There is also a serving hatch to dining room and breakfast bar. The utility area has a part-glazed door leading out to the garden.
The master bedroom is on the ground floor and features patio doors to the garden.
A timber staircase from the dining room leads to the part-galleried landing, and the three first floor bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms. 

gardens terrace driveway garage

Outdoor features include hardstanding for parking and double garage to the front, with hedging, trees, shrubs, lawns, borders and terrace in the rear garden - Credit: Peter Lane


The property is set back behind mature hedging, with an electrically operated gate opening onto the gravelled driveway and access to the double garage. There is gated access to the private and fully landscaped rear gardens with full width flagstone terrace, mature hedging, trees and shrubs and flower beds, a second secluded patio area with water feature, summer house with hot tub and external WC.

picturesque village

This grade II-listed house is in the picturesque village of Leighton Bromswold - Credit: Peter Lane

£875,000
Church Lane, Leighton Bromswold
Estate agent: Peter Lane & Partners, T: 01460 860400 W: www.peterlane.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

