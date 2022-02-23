Home of the week: Five-bedroom detached house for sale in village of Yelden
The present owners have carefully remodelled this fine, modern, detached property to create a spacious and light interior.
The accommodation would equally suit the larger family and those looking for a comfortable home with ample entertaining or home working space.
There is a 33ft x 23ft open plan living space with crafted kitchen, comfortable sitting room, large conservatory and playroom/office.
The five bedrooms include a master with en-suite. The entrance area has a guest cloakroom and glass and oak staircase.
The accommodation measures more than 3,200sq ft and includes a large, double garage with office above, with potential for additional/annexe accommodation. There is extensive additional parking.
The property occupies a prime position within a sought-after small development, and is in the catchment area for both Riseley C of E Primary School and Sharnbrook Academy, being near Kimbolton School.
It is set to the front of a plot approaching 1.4 acres, including formal gardens, meadow, mature trees, young orchard and wildlife pond.
The village location is convenient for major road and rail links.
Property facts:
Stanbrook Way, Yelden MK44 1AX
Guide price £950,000
Peter Lane & Partners, 6 High Street, Kimbolton PE28 0HA
tel: 01480 860400
web: peterlane.co.uk/kimbolton