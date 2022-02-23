Home of the week: Five-bedroom detached house for sale in village of Yelden

This five-bedroom detached house on a 1.4 acre plot is in the village of Yelden, eight miles from Kimbolton - Credit: Peter Lane

The present owners have carefully remodelled this fine, modern, detached property to create a spacious and light interior.

The family room, with French doors to the rear garden

The accommodation would equally suit the larger family and those looking for a comfortable home with ample entertaining or home working space.

The bespoke kitchen has painted cabinets, granite counters and an island



There is a 33ft x 23ft open plan living space with crafted kitchen, comfortable sitting room, large conservatory and playroom/office.

Open plan living on the ground floor includes lounge, dining and kitchen and family areas



The five bedrooms include a master with en-suite. The entrance area has a guest cloakroom and glass and oak staircase.

The steel and glass staircase in the lobby area has oak treads to the part-galleried landing, with glass balustrade, on the first floor



The accommodation measures more than 3,200sq ft and includes a large, double garage with office above, with potential for additional/annexe accommodation. There is extensive additional parking.



The property occupies a prime position within a sought-after small development, and is in the catchment area for both Riseley C of E Primary School and Sharnbrook Academy, being near Kimbolton School.

The plot, extending to around 1.4 acres, has countryside views, a paved patio area, shrub borders, extensive lawn with mature trees, orchard area and wildlife pond



It is set to the front of a plot approaching 1.4 acres, including formal gardens, meadow, mature trees, young orchard and wildlife pond.



The village location is convenient for major road and rail links.

Property facts:

Stanbrook Way, Yelden MK44 1AX

Guide price £950,000

Peter Lane & Partners, 6 High Street, Kimbolton PE28 0HA

tel: 01480 860400

web: peterlane.co.uk/kimbolton