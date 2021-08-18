Home of the week: Four bedroom detached house for sale in Stukeley Meadows
- Credit: Thomas Morris
Located in the popular area of Stukeley Meadows, this detached family home is within walking distance of both Huntingdon town centre and the railway station.
The accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, downstairs cloakroom, four good sized bedrooms, with an en-suite to the main bedroom, and family bathroom.
Outside, the property has an enclosed rear garden, garage and driveway.
The property is ideally placed for easy access to both Cambridge and Peterborough, and A1/A14 links, while trains from Huntingdon railway station take under 50 minutes to get to London King’s Cross.
Property facts:
Price: OIEO £350,000
Orthwaite, Stukeley Meadows
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 3DN
p: 01480 414555, e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk