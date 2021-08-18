News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Home of the week: Four bedroom detached house for sale in Stukeley Meadows

Published: 4:46 PM August 18, 2021   
This four bedroom detached home is within walking distance of Huntingdon railway station - Credit: Thomas Morris

Located in the popular area of Stukeley Meadows, this detached family home is within walking distance of both Huntingdon town centre and the railway station.

There are two reception rooms - the lounge and the dining room - Credit: Thomas Morris


The accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, downstairs cloakroom, four good sized bedrooms, with an en-suite to the main bedroom, and family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has an en-suite, and there are three other bedrooms and a family bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris


Outside, the property has an enclosed rear garden, garage and driveway.

This house has an enclosed rear garden, while to the front there's a driveway and garage - Credit: Thomas Morris


The property is ideally placed for easy access to both Cambridge and Peterborough, and A1/A14 links, while trains from Huntingdon railway station take under 50 minutes to get to London King’s Cross.


Property facts:

Price: OIEO £350,000
Orthwaite, Stukeley Meadows
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings, 59 High Street, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 3DN
p: 01480 414555, e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk
 

