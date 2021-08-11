Home of the week: Spacious family home for sale in Fenstanton
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This four bedroom, detached family home within the village of Fenstanton, backs onto open fields offering beautiful walks.
Accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, dining room, spacious kitchen/dining room and utility room.
There are also four bedrooms, with en-suite shower room and dressing area to bedroom one, en-suite shower room to bedroom two and a family bathroom.
The detached, double garage has been partly converted to offer a home office with power and light connected.
Off-road parking and an enclosed rear garden are further benefits.
The property is within the catchment for Swavesey Village College and it is well placed for access onto the A14 into Cambridge and Huntingdon.
Property facts:
Guide price: £620,000
Hampton Close, Fenstanton
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings,
24-26 Crown Street, St Ives PE27 5AB,
tel 01480 468066, thomasmorris.co.uk