Home of the week: Spacious family home for sale in Fenstanton

Published: 5:34 PM August 11, 2021

This four bedroom, detached family home within the village of Fenstanton, backs onto open fields offering beautiful walks.

Accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, dining room, spacious kitchen/dining room and utility room.





This four-bedroom detached home has an enclosed rear garden and backs onto open fields - Credit: Thomas Morris



There are also four bedrooms, with en-suite shower room and dressing area to bedroom one, en-suite shower room to bedroom two and a family bathroom.

The detached, double garage has been partly converted to offer a home office with power and light connected.

This property offers a lounge, dining room and kitchen/dining room - Credit: Thomas Morris



Off-road parking and an enclosed rear garden are further benefits.

The property is within the catchment for Swavesey Village College and it is well placed for access onto the A14 into Cambridge and Huntingdon.





This family home has a spacious kitchen/diner - Credit: Thomas Morris





Property facts:

Guide price: £620,000

Hampton Close, Fenstanton

Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings,

24-26 Crown Street, St Ives PE27 5AB,

tel 01480 468066, thomasmorris.co.uk