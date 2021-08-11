News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Home of the week: Spacious family home for sale in Fenstanton

Published: 5:34 PM August 11, 2021   
double garage home office family home

This family home has a double garage and home office - Credit: Thomas Morris

This four bedroom, detached family home within the village of Fenstanton, backs onto open fields offering beautiful walks.
Accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, dining room, spacious kitchen/dining room and utility room.


garden fields

This four-bedroom detached home has an enclosed rear garden and backs onto open fields - Credit: Thomas Morris


There are also four bedrooms, with en-suite shower room and dressing area to bedroom one, en-suite shower room to bedroom two and a family bathroom. 
The detached, double garage has been partly converted to offer a home office with power and light connected.

lounge dining room kitchen

This property offers a lounge, dining room and kitchen/dining room - Credit: Thomas Morris


Off-road parking and an enclosed rear garden are further benefits.
The property is within the catchment for Swavesey Village College and it is well placed for access onto the A14 into Cambridge and Huntingdon.


kitchen dining room

This family home has a spacious kitchen/diner - Credit: Thomas Morris


Property facts:

Guide price: £620,000
Hampton Close, Fenstanton
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 
24-26 Crown Street, St Ives PE27 5AB, 
tel 01480 468066, thomasmorris.co.uk

