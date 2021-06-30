Home of the Week: Spacious, detached village cottage for sale in Fenstanton
Published: 11:23 AM June 30, 2021
This detached, extended five/six bedroom cottage is in the centre of the sought-after village of Fenstanton.
The spacious and flexible property, near St Ives, is currently used as two separate homes, and there’s also a self-contained annexe.
Rooms include a lounge, dining room opening to kitchen/breakfast room, and three bedrooms.
The extension of the property, used as a separate dwelling for family members, includes an open plan kitchen/living room, conservatory and two further bedrooms.
There are also enclosed gardens and ample off-road parking.
Property facts:
Bell Lane, Fenstanton
Guide price: £895,000
Thomas Morris, 24-26 Crown Street, St Ives
tel 01480 468066
thomasmorris.co.uk
