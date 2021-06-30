Home of the Week: Spacious, detached village cottage for sale in Fenstanton

Published: 11:23 AM June 30, 2021

This beautifully presented cottage is near Fenstanton's village amenities. - Credit: Thomas Morris

This detached, extended five/six bedroom cottage is in the centre of the sought-after village of Fenstanton.

The spacious and flexible property, near St Ives, is currently used as two separate homes, and there’s also a self-contained annexe.





There are enclosed gardens and ample off-road parking at this property. - Credit: Thomas Morris



Rooms include a lounge, dining room opening to kitchen/breakfast room, and three bedrooms.

The dining room opens to a refitted kitchen/breakfast room. - Credit: Thomas Morris



The extension of the property, used as a separate dwelling for family members, includes an open plan kitchen/living room, conservatory and two further bedrooms.





There's also an open plan kitchen/living room in the cottage. - Credit: Thomas Morris



There are also enclosed gardens and ample off-road parking.









Property facts:

Bell Lane, Fenstanton

Guide price: £895,000

Thomas Morris, 24-26 Crown Street, St Ives

tel 01480 468066

thomasmorris.co.uk