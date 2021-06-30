News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Home of the Week: Spacious, detached village cottage for sale in Fenstanton

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 11:23 AM June 30, 2021   
extended cottage in village

This beautifully presented cottage is near Fenstanton's village amenities. - Credit: Thomas Morris

This detached, extended five/six bedroom cottage is in the centre of the sought-after village of Fenstanton.

The spacious and flexible property, near St Ives, is currently used as two separate homes, and there’s also a self-contained annexe.


garden parking

There are enclosed gardens and ample off-road parking at this property. - Credit: Thomas Morris


Rooms include a lounge, dining room opening to kitchen/breakfast room, and three bedrooms.

dining room kitchen

The dining room opens to a refitted kitchen/breakfast room. - Credit: Thomas Morris


The extension of the property, used as a separate dwelling for family members, includes an open plan kitchen/living room, conservatory and two further bedrooms.


open plan kitchen living room

There's also an open plan kitchen/living room in the cottage. - Credit: Thomas Morris


There are also enclosed gardens and ample off-road parking.



Property facts:

Bell Lane, Fenstanton
Guide price: £895,000
Thomas Morris, 24-26 Crown Street, St Ives 
tel 01480 468066 
thomasmorris.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

