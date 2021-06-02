Home of the week: For sale, charming country cottage with plenty of character
This attractive, grade II-listed country cottage offers rustic charm and character.
The surprisingly spacious interior includes three reception areas and three double bedrooms, with a wealth of exposed brickwork, original timbers and feature fireplaces.
On the ground floor, the dining hall features an open fireplace with raised brick hearth. The living room again has a brick fireplace recess, along with exposed brickwork and timbers.
The breakfast room features a tiled recess, housing an Aga range with pelmet shelf above, fitted alcove cupboards and tiled floor which extends into the kitchen area. This is comprehensively fitted in a range of cabinets under hardwood counters.
A staircase leads from the inner hall to the three double bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes and all featuring exposed wall timbers and brickwork. The fourth bedroom would be ideal as a dressing room, nursery or study.
The bathroom has underfloor heating and has been refitted with a contemporary suite.
The south-facing cottage garden offers a good size lawn enclosed by picket fencing and hedgerow, with well-stocked, shaped borders and mature shrubs. A cobbled pathway leads to the rear parking area, with gated access from the road.
The property is within a pleasant rural environment, and near major road and rail links.
Property facts:
Offers over £450,000
Cage Lane,
Great Staughton, St Neots
Peter Lane,
01480 860400,
peterlane.co.uk