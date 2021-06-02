News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Home of the week: For sale, charming country cottage with plenty of character

Published: 1:34 PM June 2, 2021   
This cottage in a rural setting near St Neots has a south-facing garden and spacious interior - Credit: Peter Lane

This attractive, grade II-listed country cottage offers rustic charm and character.
The surprisingly spacious interior includes three reception areas and three double bedrooms, with a wealth of exposed brickwork, original timbers and feature fireplaces.


The living room has a brick fireplace, exposed brickwork and timbers - Credit: Peter Lane


On the ground floor, the dining hall features an open fireplace with raised brick hearth. The living room again has a brick fireplace recess, along with exposed brickwork and timbers.
The breakfast room features a tiled recess, housing an Aga range with pelmet shelf above, fitted alcove cupboards and tiled floor which extends into the kitchen area. This is comprehensively fitted in a range of cabinets under hardwood counters.


Exposed timbers and brickwork are key features of this property - Credit: Peter Lane


A staircase leads from the inner hall to the three double bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes and all featuring exposed wall timbers and brickwork. The fourth bedroom would be ideal as a dressing room, nursery or study. 
The bathroom has underfloor heating and has been refitted with a contemporary suite.


The garden has a lawn and well stocked borders, while a cobbled path leads to the parking area - Credit: Peter Lane


The south-facing cottage garden offers a good size lawn enclosed by picket fencing and hedgerow, with well-stocked, shaped borders and mature shrubs. A cobbled pathway leads to the rear parking area, with gated access from the road.
The property is within a pleasant rural environment, and near major road and rail links.


Property facts:

Offers over £450,000

Cage Lane, 
Great Staughton, St Neots

Peter Lane, 
01480 860400, 
peterlane.co.uk

