Home of the week: For sale, charming country cottage with plenty of character

Published: 1:34 PM June 2, 2021

This cottage in a rural setting near St Neots has a south-facing garden and spacious interior - Credit: Peter Lane

This attractive, grade II-listed country cottage offers rustic charm and character.

The surprisingly spacious interior includes three reception areas and three double bedrooms, with a wealth of exposed brickwork, original timbers and feature fireplaces.





The living room has a brick fireplace, exposed brickwork and timbers - Credit: Peter Lane



On the ground floor, the dining hall features an open fireplace with raised brick hearth. The living room again has a brick fireplace recess, along with exposed brickwork and timbers.

The breakfast room features a tiled recess, housing an Aga range with pelmet shelf above, fitted alcove cupboards and tiled floor which extends into the kitchen area. This is comprehensively fitted in a range of cabinets under hardwood counters.





Exposed timbers and brickwork are key features of this property - Credit: Peter Lane



A staircase leads from the inner hall to the three double bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes and all featuring exposed wall timbers and brickwork. The fourth bedroom would be ideal as a dressing room, nursery or study.

The bathroom has underfloor heating and has been refitted with a contemporary suite.





The garden has a lawn and well stocked borders, while a cobbled path leads to the parking area - Credit: Peter Lane



The south-facing cottage garden offers a good size lawn enclosed by picket fencing and hedgerow, with well-stocked, shaped borders and mature shrubs. A cobbled pathway leads to the rear parking area, with gated access from the road.

The property is within a pleasant rural environment, and near major road and rail links.





Property facts:

Offers over £450,000

Cage Lane,

Great Staughton, St Neots

Peter Lane,

01480 860400,

peterlane.co.uk