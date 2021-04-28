Home of the week: Character cottage with cosy, retro feel for sale in Hail Weston
- Credit: L2 Homes
This well presented, three bedroom character cottage is in the sought-after village of Hail Weston.
It is situated at the end of a short lane, overlooks a park, and is near a pub.
A stable door entrance gives a real retro feel to this must see, cosy property. Wooden beams aligning the lounge ceiling, wooden stained doors with iron latches, and a brick surround feature fireplace, add to the cottage’s overall style.
The kitchen has a mix of cream base and wall units, with check surround tiles. A built-in electric oven and hob, along with a deep ceramic rectangular sink, provide good contemporary kitchen facilities, along with space for a dishwasher and washing machine.
Upstairs, the landing is newly carpeted. The main bedroom overlooks the front of the property, parking area and distant field backdrop. There is room for a good sized double bed, free standing wardrobe and dresser. The second bedroom can accommodate a standard double, although a single would give a more spacious feel. Bedroom three is ideal for an office or single room.
The bathroom has been newly fitted with a large bath/shower and screen. The white suite contrasts with the ceramic taupe wall tiles and vinyl, patterned floor.
Outside, there is a stone gravel parking area for several vehicles, with a well maintained small garden and shed. The oil-fuelled boiler sits at the back of the house and has been regularly maintained.
Hail Weston is two miles from St Neots and its many shops, restaurants and attractions.
Offers in excess of £350,000
Newtown, Hail Weston
L2 Homes Estate Agents - St Neots, 01480 582122, l2homes.co.uk