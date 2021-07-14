News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Home of the week: Collection of contemporary apartments with countryside views for sale near Cambridge city centre

Property Writer

Published: 2:22 PM July 14, 2021   
Warburton House countryside city

Warburton House in Ninewells, Cambridge has countryside views and is also near the city centre - Credit: Domovo

Warburton House offers a collection of contemporary, high specification, two-bedroom apartments set in a beautiful natural environment, created around southern views of the Gog Magog Hills.

It is a community woven into its natural surroundings, yet still near the city centre.
Located on the southern fringe of Cambridge with views over rolling countryside, green spaces, allotments and natural ponds, Ninewells gives you a countryside location, but with the added benefit of being in close proximity to everything Cambridge has to offer.

open plan

The open plan kitchen/dining/living room is the home's focal point - Credit: Domovo

These two-bedroom apartments have been thoughtfully created for modern living. The interiors are carefully designed and specified throughout, and the focal point is the welcoming open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The contemporary kitchens feature Silestone worktops, Bosch appliances and Karndean ﬂooring.


interiors design bedrooms

The apartments' interiors have been thoughtfully designed - Credit: Domovo


It’s easy to socialise at Warburton House with people of all ages. A range of on-site services and facilities will give plenty of opportunities to make friends and become part of a community.
The sense of community at Warburton House means you will feel safe and secure. You will have access to an emergency call system connecting you to staff 24 hours a day in the case of an emergency, so you and your loved ones can have peace of mind that help will be there when needed.

contemporary kitchen

The contemporary kitchens feature Silestone worktops, Bosch appliances and Karndean flooring - Credit: Domovo


There’s a viewing event on Saturday, July 17.
Please call Janet Bennett on 01223 606646 to make an appointment.


Property facts:

Prices from £185,000


Warburton House, Ninewells, Cambridge


Domovo Homes, 01234 674070


sales@domovohomes.co.uk

domovohomes.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

