Home of the week: Riverside townhouse in Enderbys Wharf, St Ives

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 4:47 PM April 19, 2022
riverside views

This three/four bedroom townhouse near St Ives town centre is right by the River Great Ouse - Credit: WellingtonWise

This riverside townhouse, located in the ever popular Enderbys Wharf, has its own mooring and excellent commuter links to Cambridge and London.

lounge

Riverside views from the lounge - Credit: WellingtonWise

The ground floor accommodation lends itself to downstairs living, comprising bedroom four/study, lounge, kitchen/utility and cloakroom. The main living room and kitchen/dining room are on the first floor, with the master bedroom, mezzanine floor and en-suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.

parking

The townhouse has a driveway with off road parking - Credit: WellingtonWise

The property also benefits from a driveway with off road parking and a mooring located to the rear of the property.
There are lovely views over water meadows.

Property facts:

Enderbys Wharf, St Ives
£575,000
WellingtonWise
t: 01480 498400
e: bradley.miles@wellingtonwise.co.uk
10 The Pavement, St Ives PE27 5AD
w: wellingtonwise.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

