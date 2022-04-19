Home of the week: Riverside townhouse in Enderbys Wharf, St Ives

This three/four bedroom townhouse near St Ives town centre is right by the River Great Ouse - Credit: WellingtonWise

This riverside townhouse, located in the ever popular Enderbys Wharf, has its own mooring and excellent commuter links to Cambridge and London.

Riverside views from the lounge

The ground floor accommodation lends itself to downstairs living, comprising bedroom four/study, lounge, kitchen/utility and cloakroom. The main living room and kitchen/dining room are on the first floor, with the master bedroom, mezzanine floor and en-suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.

The townhouse has a driveway with off road parking

The property also benefits from a driveway with off road parking and a mooring located to the rear of the property.

There are lovely views over water meadows.

Property facts:

Enderbys Wharf, St Ives

£575,000

WellingtonWise

t: 01480 498400

e: bradley.miles@wellingtonwise.co.uk

10 The Pavement, St Ives PE27 5AD

w: wellingtonwise.co.uk