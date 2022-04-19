Home of the week: Riverside townhouse in Enderbys Wharf, St Ives
This riverside townhouse, located in the ever popular Enderbys Wharf, has its own mooring and excellent commuter links to Cambridge and London.
The ground floor accommodation lends itself to downstairs living, comprising bedroom four/study, lounge, kitchen/utility and cloakroom. The main living room and kitchen/dining room are on the first floor, with the master bedroom, mezzanine floor and en-suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.
The property also benefits from a driveway with off road parking and a mooring located to the rear of the property.
There are lovely views over water meadows.
Property facts:
Enderbys Wharf, St Ives
£575,000
WellingtonWise
t: 01480 498400
e: bradley.miles@wellingtonwise.co.uk
10 The Pavement, St Ives PE27 5AD
w: wellingtonwise.co.uk