For sale: Spacious two bedroom bungalow with generous plots in Hartford

Published: 5:47 PM April 20, 2021    Updated: 5:54 PM April 20, 2021
Spacious bungalow with parking

This well presented property in Hartford has ample parking space - Credit: Thomas Morris

This well presented, detached bungalow is in the popular area of Hartford, just on the outskirts of Huntingdon.


Living room, bright, airy

The living room is bright and airy - Credit: Thomas Morris


Spacious accommodation, with potential to extend subject to planning permission if desired, comprises entrance hall, living room, garden room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.


large garden with lawn and outbuilding

The rear garden has a lawn, gravelled area, outbuilding and garage access - Credit: Thomas Morris


Outside, the property offers a generous plot, both to the front and rear, as well as a single garage and ample off-road parking for numerous vehicles.


rear garden view

The bungalow's rear view and garden - Credit: Thomas Morris


Just a short walk takes you to the guided bus stop, which provides excellent access to Cambridge, as well as being a short distance from Huntingdon’s mainline train station and all the amenities that the town centre has to offer.


Property facts:

£325,000
Desborough Road, Hartford
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings Huntingdon
01480 414555
enquirieshu@thomasmorris.co.uk

Click here to visit the Thomas Morris website

