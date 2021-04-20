For sale: Spacious two bedroom bungalow with generous plots in Hartford
Property Writer
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This well presented, detached bungalow is in the popular area of Hartford, just on the outskirts of Huntingdon.
Spacious accommodation, with potential to extend subject to planning permission if desired, comprises entrance hall, living room, garden room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, the property offers a generous plot, both to the front and rear, as well as a single garage and ample off-road parking for numerous vehicles.
Just a short walk takes you to the guided bus stop, which provides excellent access to Cambridge, as well as being a short distance from Huntingdon’s mainline train station and all the amenities that the town centre has to offer.
Property facts:
£325,000
Desborough Road, Hartford
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings Huntingdon
01480 414555
enquirieshu@thomasmorris.co.uk
