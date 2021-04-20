For sale: Spacious two bedroom bungalow with generous plots in Hartford

Published: 5:47 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM April 20, 2021

This well presented property in Hartford has ample parking space - Credit: Thomas Morris

This well presented, detached bungalow is in the popular area of Hartford, just on the outskirts of Huntingdon.





The living room is bright and airy - Credit: Thomas Morris



Spacious accommodation, with potential to extend subject to planning permission if desired, comprises entrance hall, living room, garden room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.





The rear garden has a lawn, gravelled area, outbuilding and garage access - Credit: Thomas Morris



Outside, the property offers a generous plot, both to the front and rear, as well as a single garage and ample off-road parking for numerous vehicles.





The bungalow's rear view and garden - Credit: Thomas Morris



Just a short walk takes you to the guided bus stop, which provides excellent access to Cambridge, as well as being a short distance from Huntingdon’s mainline train station and all the amenities that the town centre has to offer.





Property facts:

£325,000

Desborough Road, Hartford

Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings Huntingdon

01480 414555

enquirieshu@thomasmorris.co.uk

Click here to visit the Thomas Morris website