Which of your bad habits could lead to a pest infestation?

Promotion

It's important to declutter your living spaces so pests will have fewer places to hide. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ever thought your bad habits were harmless? Here’s why you could be wrong...

Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control reveals which of our faux pas could cause a persistent pest problem.

Below, he tells us more about which habits we need to pack in to keep insects and vermin from darkening your door.

1. Putting off doing the dishes

It’s easy after a long day at work to be tempted to leave washing plates until the next day, however, doing so can entice pests into your kitchen.

“Ants, flies and cockroaches will enter homes to search for leftover food and a pile of dishes in the sink will offer this, which is why it’s best to wash up after each meal,” Daniel says.

2. Leaving food lying around

“Even just a couple of crumbs is enough to grab a pest’s attention, which is why I’d always recommend sweeping up after cooking in the kitchen or if you drop something,” Daniel adds. “It’s also important to correctly store your dry food.”

Place cereals, pasta and rice in air-tight containers to keep pesky visitors at bay.

3. Letting the bins pile up

It's important to regularly empty all house bins to avoid them overspilling, as this is one of the most common causes of a pest infestation.

After cooking, it's important to sweep up any crumbs to help deter ants, rats and mice. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“It’s also a good idea to inspect your kitchen cupboards weekly and dispose of any out-of-date food to prevent flies and mosquitoes,” Daniel says.

4. Ignoring damp and mould problems

If you notice a leaky tap, damp spots on your walls or floors, or experience any plumbing issues, get it checked out right away.

“Cockroaches, rats, silverfish and moths are all attracted to damp, warm places,” Daniel informs us. “An unattended plumbing issue can also cause mould and rot to build, damaging the infrastructure of your home, and leading to expensive repairs.

“Fixing the problem immediately can save you time, money, and stress.”

5. Avoiding home DIY

Finding the time to fix up your house can be difficult, however, putting off repairs can cause problems.

“Loose bricks or cracks in pipes, floors and walls are all potential ways that pests can get into your property,” says Daniel. “Mending such damages will be essential for helping to keep them out.

“If living in rented accommodation, it’s important to inform your landlord of any such issues, so they can sort it for you.”

Inoculand offers a comprehensive rodent-proofing service, where they will identify potential pest entryways and seal them for you. This is an ideal and convenient solution for homeowners and landlords.

6. Procrastinating cleaning

Though doing housework is probably not how you’d like to spend your leisure time, establishing a regular cleaning routine is one of the best combative pest control measures.

Establishing a regular cleaning routine is one of the best combative pest control measures. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Try to hoover frequently to prevent moths, carpet beetles and bed bugs. Dusting, wiping down surfaces and keeping on top of your bathroom is also incredibly important,” Daniel advises.

7. Forgetting to change your bedsheets

Changing your duvet, pillowcases and bottom sheets each week will help to keep your bed hygienic.

“Using hypoallergenic material can better protect your mattress and pillows against infestations,” Daniel shares. “It’s also best to wash your bath mats, bedding, curtains, and cushions on a hot wash to ward off carpet beetles, bed bugs and moths.”

8. Failing to declutter your home

Did you know your attic and under-stairs cupboard that’s piled high with boxes is a pest paradise? Such spaces provide ample hiding spots for rodents to nest and multiply.

“Throw out unused items, donate them to charity or even hold a carboot sale to get some money for your unwanted things,” Daniel recommends. “This will make it easy to spot signs of an infestation and can lower the risk of insects, mice and rats becoming a problem."

9. Neglecting your pet’s grooming

It’s integral to maintain a good grooming routine for your pet, not just for their health, but for your family too.

“Bed bugs can infest your pet’s bedding and spread throughout the home,” Daniel reveals. “Using flea shampoo is one of the best ways to manage the situation, as it will act as a deterrent. You should also wash your pet’s bedding at least once a month.”

10. Delay contacting a pest control expert

It’s easy to downplay or ignore the signs of a pest infestation. However, failing to contact an expert as quickly as possible, or over-relying on home remedies, can see the issue worsen.

“If you suspect pests are in your home, call us,” Daniel urges. “We’ll search your property to confirm if there’s an issue, advise the best treatment, and carry it out promptly.

“This will ensure all pests are removed so reinfestation doesn’t occur, and allow you to enjoy your home undisturbed.”

