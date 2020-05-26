Local residents Jodie Stratton and Katie Delgado started the Little Paxton COVID 19 Pebble Snake and there are other snakes at Love’s Farm and Pocket Park.

The snake starts on the pavement near Little Paxton Primary School and its body is made of decorated pebbles.

Jodie said’ I was looking for ideas to rally the community spirit and to keep going in the current pandemic. Anyone can decorate a pebble and add it to the snake’s body when out exercising. The snake will go both ways along Gordon Road and further.”

Chairman of Little Paxton Parish Council, Cllr Jean Matheson, said: “This is a wonderful idea for the village. Lots of pebbles will make the snake colourful and give it a long body. Messages can also be written on the pebbles.”