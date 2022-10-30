Opinion

Supporters of Huntingdon Community Radio will remember our open days at our studios situated at Saxongate, Bradbury Place, when we provided mince pies, coffee tea and cake in the lead-up to Christmas.

Sadly, we had to abandon this event for two years due to the pandemic, the last open day being 2019.

So, we are thrilled to be able to return to this event this year and on Saturday, December 10, we will once again open up our studios.

Visitors will be able to say hello to our presenters and volunteers, have a look around and there will be a chance to record a Christmas message for your family and friends. These short recordings will be played on air during our shows in the run-up to Christmas.

The day will start from 10am and will finish at 4pm and visitors will be checked in and escorted to our studios where they will be greeted by our volunteers.

All are welcome, and the lift will be available for those who cannot manage the stairs. So come along, enjoy a mince pie and record your message!.

We also hope there will be a facility on our website where you can record a message for playing on air. So keep checking at: www.hcrfm.co.uk. It should be available from early next month. Listen out for information on air.

Our commitment to local charities continues this month with MAGPAS, the air ambulance charity, and on Wednesday, December 2 our Over to You presenter Norman Knapper will be speaking to Emma Saunders from the charity about the magnificent work they do.

You can find out more on our website. Next month, we will be supporting our two rotary clubs (Huntingdon and Cromwell).

On Friday, November 11, we will observe with the nation the two-minute silence at 11am, we will also take part in the silence on Remembrance Sunday at 11am, remembering all those men and women who sacrificed their lives in all wars and conflicts.

And on Friday, November 25, we will be at the switch-on of Huntingdon’s Christmas lights. Councillor David Landon Cole, mayor of Huntingdon, will officiate at 6.30pm, marking the start of the three-day Christmas Market, so come and say hello and join in the fun.



