The Monstersaurus show is taking place at Burgess Hall in St Ives on Thursday 24 October at 11:30am and 2:30pm. Photo credit: Big Wooden Horse.

Take the headache out of half term with One Leisure's activity programme. Whether your children enjoy being active or prefer to get stuck into arts and crafts, there's something for everyone and you won't have to worry about the weather. Hayley Morris, Marketing and Communications Manager at One Leisure told us more.

Monstersaurus

There's a monster-ously good show taking place in the Burgess Hall in St Ives on Thursday 24 October at 11:30am and 2:30pm. It's a brand new show, suitable for children aged 3+ and lasting 50 minutes.

STRING PINS ten-pin bowling at One Leisure St Ives is suitable for all ages and costs £4.50 per person. Photo credit: One Leisure.

Hayley said: "The show is about a young inventor called Monty who creates a whole world of wacky inventions and incredible monsters. It's an energetic show full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem that will delight the whole family."

Tickets cost £8.50 for children and £10 for adults. Two adults and two children can come along for just £30 with a family ticket and groups of 10+ can join in the fun for £8 per person. Tickets can be booked at burgesshall.net, on 01480 388111 or at the Box Office at One Leisure St Ives. Online booking fee applies.

One Leisure's 'Bogablob's Slime Time' is exclusive to October half term. Photo credit: iStock.

Spooky skating and STRING PINS ten-pin bowling

The whole family can enjoy One Leisure's spooky skating sessions. Hayley said: "You can hire our skates free of charge or you can bring your own." Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

If your children don't fancy skating, STRING PINS ten-pin bowling at One Leisure St Ives could be more up their street. It's suitable for all ages and as the lanes will be glowing, it's the perfect excuse for your children to wear neon and glow from head to toe too. Bowling costs £4.50 per person and lane service is available for refreshments. Advance booking is advisable.

Hayley told us: "The lanes are open from 11am weekdays and 10am at weekends, and with our special half term deal you can get a game, a hot dog and a soft drink for £5.95 per person." For more information and to book a lane call 01480 388111.

Monster nerf

Do your children have never-ending energy? Monster nerf is the perfect way for them to let off some steam and have some fun. Hayley said: "Children love our 'Nerf Wars' parties, so we thought why not make our nerf games monster themed for October half term. They'll have tons of fun firing foam blasters during monster themed games and challenges and testing their skills at target practice and shoot outs. They can bring their own nerf gun or borrow one of ours."

Mini Monster Movers and Leo's Funzone

There's a lot of fun to be had at One Leisure's Mini Monster Movers with a bouncy castle, ball pool, soft play equipment, trikes and hoops.

Children can have a totally roar-some time at Leo's Funzone, packed with climbing walls, spinning panels, wobble floors, ball pools, interactive games and more. "There's a separate area for babies and toddlers and we have an 'Eat and Play deal' that includes two hours playing in Leo's plus a picnic lunch box or children's meal for just £5.50," said Hayley.

Monster crafts

One Leisure's 'Bogablob's Slime Time' is exclusive to October half term and gives children an excuse to get their hands messy and explore the exciting world of slime. It's taking place at One Leisure Huntingdon, Ramsey and Sawtry and is included in the 'Monty's Creative Crafts' session at One Leisure St Ives.

Hayley said: "Children will be shown how to transform two regular fluids into an oozing batch of their very own slime. We recommend children wear old clothes for this activity and bring a container to take their slime home in. We also have a monster themed cooking class for those for children who want to try out their culinary skills."

There's also a cheerleading workshop for all abilities where children can learn all about cheerleading, including routines, tips and tricks, and 'Monster Creations' where children can create their own cuddly toy to take home with them. Hayley said: "From spooky skating to slime to Monster Nerf, there's plenty to keep your little monsters happy this Autumn."

To find out more about One Leisure's activity programme visit oneleisure.net. Call 01480 388111 to book an activity or visit your local One Leisure centre.