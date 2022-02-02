Opinion

The Warboys clock tower built in 1887 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria on the throne. - Credit: HUNTS POST

In this week's column, we have an insight into the clock tower in the village of Warboys.

The memorial shelter and clock tower on The Green generates a lot of interest on our nostalgia Facebook page and website.

I recently had the opportunity to meet Tom the actual community clock tower operator. He used a step ladder to open the loft hatch and climb into roof of the clock tower.

Tom was there to carry out a check, which he does roughly every 10 days, of the clock's chime and wind-up internal operating system.

I asked him what exactly was happening and was able to help wind the working system for the clock tower.

One of the central features of the village is the clock tower, built in 1887 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria on the throne.

Many of us over the years have been passed this location for one thing or another, maybe walking through the Thicket , visiting friends in the area or maybe visiting the shops or pubs, but I am sure we can all remember the clock tower.

I never knew what was in the thatched loft area but after seeing the amazing system that operates the clock tower it may inspire some interest into other local nostalgia that we normally admire as we walk passed but never really take a good opportunity to look deeper at.

Perhaps if you have any thoughts or photos from somewhere you have visited and was maybe of interest to you, you could share them with us.

Also while we maintain our voluntary columns on a level of view to share our thoughts with everyone we also appreciate sometime we get given feedback from third parties.

We therefore would like to mention a Mr Richard Meredith and his recent contribution to our Old Bridge Hotel column his wording and contribution must be acknowledged by us and we are grateful for the opportunity for his help. He is a vice chairman and member of the local Godmanchester Civic society.

