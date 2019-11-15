The North Pole Cambridge Ice Rink returns to Parker's Piece, in the heart of Cambridge, to kick off the festive season in magical style.

Opening from November 16 to January 5, the rink features a clear roof so you can skate under the sun or the moon, regardless of what the weather is doing.

This year, there are more skate aids available, which can be booked online, for those who need a little bit of extra help.

The winter wonderland also has lots of funfair entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Rides start form £2.

The cosy, undercover Alpine Cabin Bar offers as a seasonal array of food and drinks throughout the skating season and is the ideal spot to grab a warming winter drink.

The North Pole Cambridge is a 15 minute walk from Cambridge railway station, which has great links to and from the city, and is easily accessible from London.

The rink is open from November 16 to January 5, excluding Christmas day and is free to enter.

It is open 11am to 9pm on weekdays and 10 am to 9pm on weekend until December 18. From December 19, the rink will open from 10am to 9pm daily.

Skating sessions start on the hour and last for 45 minutes. Ticket includes skate hire. Tickets are £10.50 for children and £13.50 for adults and teenagers. Family tickets, group discounts and season passes are also available.

