Opinion

February already! It’s unbelievable how quickly January, whilst always a ‘long month’, has come and gone!

We now look forward to the Spring and spotting those first snowdrops. And talking of gardening, did you know we have a monthly gardening programme presented by Sue Rodwell Smith with Trevor Mallion? Trevor is our local gardening enthusiast and is the fount of all knowledge where plants and regular garden maintenance is concerned. Listen out at 7pm on the first Friday of every month for all those tips on preparing your garden for the Spring.

Some of you lamented the disappearance from our schedule of the regular Sunday show, County Matters back in 2020. We are pleased to say that a revitalised reincarnation of the show is returning on Monday evenings, starting on February 7 at 7pm, presented as ever by myself.

As its title suggests, the show will regularly look at all things pertaining to the whole of the county of Cambridgeshire and sometimes beyond, in an entertaining but informative style.

This week, the subject for discussion is the Woodwalton Incinerator Plan. As the local elections for Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridge City Council will take place in May, there will be plenty to talk about as the date gets nearer. We encourage telephone calls during his show, so please do give your opinion on: 01480 727104 whilst the show is on air.

We mentioned in this column last month our plans for a Charity of the Month feature starting with Shopmobilty. This month, it’s Dreamdrops. The charity raises funds for children being nursed in the local community, children in Hinchingbrooke Hospital, including the paediatric A&E department, Holly Ward, the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and Children’s Outpatients Department, along with parents and front-line staff.

The money raised is used to provide those things that the NHS simply cannot afford but would love to have. It’s those items that can help make a child more comfortable, allow a young patient to go home to their family, get the latest equipment to improve a patient’s experience and take a bit of the stress away. Please support this important work if you possibly can. You can find out more by visiting our website at: www.hcrfm.co.uk.

Thank you for supporting everything we do at HCR104fm.