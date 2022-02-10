The President of the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys Richard Shaw MBE recently had the pleasure of inducting Ian Payne. - Credit: RICHARD SHAW

The President of the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys Richard Shaw, MBE, recently had the pleasure of inducting Ian Payne as the club’s latest new member.

Ian is also the current Town Crier of St Neots and commented that since attending Rotary meetings he had realised what a wonderful organisation it was and was pleased to be invited to be a member and felt that Rotary gave him plenty to shout about.

Ian works for a local company and first got to know the Rotary club as a member of the St Neots Dragon Boat Team and could see the good work and support for local and international causes that the club has carried out over the years and said he wanted to be a part of such an active club.

"I am really pleased to have Ian join us," said Richard.

"He brings new skills and ideas and has already fitted in very well. As a valued member of our local community he will create more links and help us to support more people and organisations in the St Neots area."