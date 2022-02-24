The quay at St Ives is a beautiful spot for visitors to the market town. - Credit: HDC

Through the Think Local campaign, HDC will be working with local partners in St Ives on exciting initiatives to revitalise the town's High Street.

The riverside town of St Ives is packed with historic charm, local attractions and an excellent mix of independent businesses, both on the High Street and down its many quaint shopping mews, which have so much to offer visitors and local shoppers.

St Ives has much to offer its visitors. Having first hosted a market in 1110, St Ives continues this proud tradition to this day with a market held every Monday and Friday.

Just a short walk away from the market and town centre you will find delights of the Norris Museum, telling stories from the 160-million-year history of Huntingdonshire, and the tranquil Holt Island Nature Reserve, which provides a perfect haven for eager wildlife photographers and those who want to get away from the grind of daily life.

Following the success of last year’s programme of festive events, HDC will be working with local partners on a number of High Street improvements over the coming weeks. This includes revamping the street furniture in the heart of the town.

Sandy Graham from The Shop at No.15, based in Cromwell Mews and winner of HDC’s Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition, said: "I've lived in St Ives for most of my life and think it is a wonderful market town, that has lots to offer locals and tourists.

"There’s a good selection of shops and cafes, along with many places of interest exhibiting the history of our town."

Speaking about the local businesses, Sandy said: "I highly recommend taking time to seek out hidden mews, where you will find local artisan businesses. There is nothing better than having a wander around our local, independent shops and finishing with an ice cream or coffee by the river and in view of our historical chapel bridge."

The Norris Museum is based at 41 The Broadway, in St Ives. For more information about what's on and opening times, check out the website and the museum's Facebook page.

The Huntingdonshire District Council ‘Think Local campaign is supported by the UK Government’s Welcome Back Fund via the European Regional Development Fund.

