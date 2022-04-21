Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Shopmobility says thank you to breakfast club for its support

Celia Barden

Published: 4:00 PM April 21, 2022
Hunts Shopmobility would like to express their thanks to the St Ives and Huntingdon Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club for their recent donation of £500 towards the upkeep of our mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs.

As a small self-funding, local charity we are kept going with such donations and grant applications as well as fundraising events.

If you’re new to the area and need a bit of background about Hunts Shopmobility we hire out mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs to help those of any age with short or long term mobility problems to retain their independence.

We have a selection of mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs that can be hired for use around Huntingdon Town centre and our small mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs can also be hired out for longer periods for use in most parts of the country (subject to availability/please ask for details).

If you would like to find out more about our service or support us in anyway then please do contact us on: 01480 432793 or email: shopmobility@huntsforum.org.uk or pop into the office which is located in the Princes Street car park, Huntingdon, PE29 3AN. We are open from 10am till  2pm from Tuesday – Saturday.

Manager, Hunts Shopmobility


