May Day celebrations in Eaton Socon. Picture: ARCHANT May Day celebrations in Eaton Socon. Picture: ARCHANT

The event, organised by the Eatons Community Association, included traditional maypole dancing, and the highlight of the day - the crowning of the May queen and her princesses.

Children from Bushmead Primary School carried out the traditional dancing around the maypole and folk dances were performed by Heartsease.

Members of the SJ School of Dance and Langdale Dance Arts and St Neots Sentinels majorette group also provided entertainment, as did singer Jamie Gilman-Lewis and local band One Man Down.

There was also a barbecue, raffles, stalls, small fairground rides, a dragonboat and children's activities from Eaton Socon Football Club, St Neots Woodcraft Folk and many other local groups.

Inside St Mary's Church, there were refreshments and children's activities.

At 2pm, the Heartsease folk dancers led the May court procession to the arena and Ella Webb, last year's May queen, presented the crown and sash to new May queen Chloe Veneear who was escorted by her two princesses Ruby McDonald and Erin Mcelhone.

At 3pm the Eatons Community Cup was presented by last year's winner, Ivan Hewlett, chairman of the Riverside Miniature Railway, to Neville Cooper who has spent many years involved with Eaton Socon Football Club, promoting the club and developing the younger teams.

Sue Jarrett, chairman of the Eatons Community Association, said: "We are delighted to be able to award the Eatons Community Cup to such a hard working person who spends many hours working with football in the Eatons."

An exhibition was held at St Mary's Church, with four local history exhibitions. The largest focussed on the former Bushmead Secondary School - the first secondary school in the area, which closed 50 years ago in 1969 after Eaton Socon moved counties and pupils were transferred to Longsands School in St Neots.

Sue Jarrett, added: "May Day was once again a great success and everyone enjoyed themselves.

"The founding members of the association would have been proud to see so many groups involved with this community event."