September always feels like a bit of a new start. Summer holidays over, back to work and school and we're back to our daily routines.

Maybe that's why September is the focus for many months of action, and environmental issues are never far from the agenda.

The month is both Organic September and Second Hand September.

Organic September has been around since 1994 and was originally known as Organic Harvest until 2012, when it was re-named.

Founded by The Soil Association, the UK's leading food and farming charity and organic certification body, its aim is to raise awareness of the benefits of organic food and farming.

As the past weeks of extreme heat and lack of rainfall, especially here in East Anglia, have shown us, the impact of climate change is more significant than ever.

Add this to diet related ill-health and widespread decline in our wildlife, the need to change our food systems has never been greater.

Organic September is a month-long campaign to raise awareness of the many benefits of organic food and farming, which include:

Supporting biodiversity and wildlife

Helping to combat climate change

The highest standards of animal welfare

Reduced exposure to pesticides

Food as it should be, and food you can trust

While organic food in the supermarkets may be expensive, small independent businesses like mine - where you can buy in whatever quantity you want - and local growers and producers on our farmer's markets are all working hard to keep prices down to help making the choice to opt for organic a viable option for everyone.

Oxfam's Second Hand September is another great way to save money and the planet this month - and beyond, by only buying second hand items for 30 days throughout the month.

Since 2019, Second Hand September has inspired thousands of people to shop in a way that is kinder to people and planet and with climate change so apparent, there's never been a better time to change our shopping habits.

A new pair of jeans creates an estimated 16.2kg of CO2 – the equivalent of driving more than 58 miles in a car, while an average 11 million garments end up in landfill in the UK.

By recirculating our clothes – buying, wearing and donating second hand can help reduce the demand for new clothing - which can help to reduce the damage to our planet

So this September, as we get back to our normal lives, why not change your routine to help the planet?