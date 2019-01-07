“Losing weight, getting fit, giving up smoking… many people try to make new year’s resolutions each January, but so often break them”, explains Rev Charlie Newcombe, minister of Christ Church Huntingdon.

“We’ve all been there and it can be pretty discouraging, but this course should make a real impact because we are doing it as a group, thinking it through positively, and because we talk about the difference a relationship with God can make”.

Run by Rev Jon Randall, the new town centre vicar, and Rev Charlie Newcombe, minister of a new church meeting at St Peter’s School, the DVD-based course will focus on four sessions: looking after your body, strengthening your mind, inspiring your soul and deepening your relationships.

The Resolve Course (see www.theresolvecourse.org) is a four-week course and will be held on Thursday nights at St Barnabas Church, Medway Road, PE29 1SG on January 10, 17, 24 and 31, starting at 7.30pm with tea and coffee. For more information contact 07535 501110. The course is free of charge.