They were taken during a huge blaze at a thatched cottage in Fox Street, Great Gransden, near the Post Office, at some time in the mid-sixties.

Chris, who was aged 12 at the time, told us the photos were captured on a "fairly basic camera, something like a box brownie".

Do you know anything more about the fire? Is the cottage still there?

Last week's photo, sent in by Roy Proud, showed Sean Ward being presented with his chief scout certificate.

He said the photo was taken just before he left to go to Durham as a police cadet.

"My father Charlie Ward served in the Royal Navy during World War One as an aircraft fitter in the Pacific. He joined Huntingdonshire Constabulary in 1947 and was stationed in Holme, Bluntisham, St Neots and Ramsey, ending up after 30 years as a scenes of crime officer. At this time my mother Kay Ward ran the cub pack. The scout hut was in the old fire station in Little Whyte. When my dad packed in the scout troop, it was led by Mr D Elliot who is pictured in civilian clothes standing next to my father in the photograph. The man presenting me with the certificate was, I believe, Mr E Saunder.