Simon Mayler wrote in his letter on September 21 asking what do we think about the cancellation of bus service 66.

I think it is absolutely disgusting that Stagecoach is even thinking of, never mind actually carrying out, the cancellation of this service.

We are talking about the only bus connection between the two largest towns in the county of Cambridgeshire, which are only ten miles apart.

How does Stagecoach expect residents of St. Neots, Little Paxton, Buckden and Brampton to get to the job centre in Pathfinder House for interviews?

How do they expect those same residents to visit their residents and friends in Hinchingbrooke Hospital?

How do they expect them to access the Anglian Water or Chorus Homes offices?

Those who need access to the above places cannot afford the taxi fares or the train fares, and when I use this service, the single-decker bus is invariably at least half full.

Come on, Stagecoach, we literally cannot do without this service.

