Everybody, including your correspondent Steve Count (Letters, October 12), needs to understand some facts regarding Stagecoach.

The group has been acquired by Deutsche Bank.

We have to assume that their aim is to significantly increase profits and then sell off the operating companies, including Cambus which trades as Stagecoach East, to the highest bidders.

All forms of mass transport face considerable difficulties because most of their income comes at the peak periods. Whippet managed it for a time by combining various services and added coach trips.

Only a few companies can get the school bus services. Spreading them out won’t help.

Cambus and other operating companies are not providing a decent service for a number of reasons.

They keep losing drivers because their rate of pay is much lower than offered elsewhere.

Also, the Cambus management simply do not understand the need for customer service. Credibility, once lost, is difficult to regain.

For six weeks during the school holidays, a diversion of more than one mile was necessary on one route. The only notice to intending passengers given was a few lines on the website and even that had a serious error.

Worse, the fact that much of the diversionary route had bus stops, but drivers were told not to use them.

According to Nik Johnson’s staff, all Cambus had to do was advise the traffic commissioner.

Almost as bad is the failure to co-ordinate with train times.so London commuters had to resort to the car. Lately, I have twice seen two service B buses following each other which is hardly efficient. I could go on but by now I should have made my point.

If you have a grievance about poor service complain to Cowley Road or better still join the Cambs Area Bus Users Group via their website.

Do not count on Steve Count as he is ill-informed.

Colin Saunderson

St Ives



