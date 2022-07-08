Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

The latest Readers' Photos sent in this week

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:00 PM July 8, 2022
Adam Payne captured this image of the sunset in St Ives

Adam Payne captured this image of the sunset in St Ives - Credit: Adam Payne

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

A beautiful golden corn field captured by Dorothy Smith

A beautiful golden corn field captured by Dorothy Smith - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Mary Hall took this photo at Regatta Meadow in St Neots

Mary Hall took this photo at Regatta Meadow in St Neots - Credit: Mary Hall

Lynne Gentle took this photo of a red admiral butterfly on a mophead hydrangea

Lynne Gentle took this photo of a red admiral butterfly on a mophead hydrangea - Credit: Lynne Gentle

Andrew Moore captured this image of reflections in Hinchingbrooke Park

Andrew Moore captured this image of reflections in Hinchingbrooke Park - Credit: Andrew Moore

Sarah Brown's image was taken at a lavender farm in Cambridgeshire

Sarah Brown's image was taken at a lavender farm in Cambridgeshire - Credit: Sarah Brown

Gerry Brown took this picture of a southern hawker at Somersham Nature Reserve

Gerry Brown took this picture of a southern hawker at Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Gerry Brown

Vicky Turnbull took this photo of a stormy sky over Godmanchester

Vicky Turnbull took this photo of a stormy sky over Godmanchester - Credit: Vicky Turnbull

David Remmington captured this beautiful rainbow over St Neots

David Remmington captured this beautiful rainbow over St Neots - Credit: David Remmington

David Remmington took this picture of cows basking in the sun at Eaton Socon

David Remmington took this picture of cows basking in the sun at Eaton Socon - Credit: David Remmington


Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Two cars with debris around them, a third car is behind.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Honda, Seat and Toyota crash on A141

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Peterborough City Hosptial

Coronavirus | Updated

Covid sweeps across Cambridgeshire as summer wave takes hold

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Dylan Healy, in a yellow jumper and sunglasses.

Support Ukraine

Captured Cambridgeshire man 'charged with mercenary activities' by Russia

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The lost wedding photo of Frederick William Shelton and bride Joyce Ashman.

A lost wedding photo uncovers a heartbreaking story

Alexander Gilham

person