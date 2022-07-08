The latest Readers' Photos sent in this week

Published:
4:00 PM July 8, 2022
Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.
Our current theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.
If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.
Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.
A beautiful golden corn field captured by Dorothy Smith
- Credit: Dorothy Smith
Mary Hall took this photo at Regatta Meadow in St Neots
- Credit: Mary Hall
Lynne Gentle took this photo of a red admiral butterfly on a mophead hydrangea
- Credit: Lynne Gentle
Andrew Moore captured this image of reflections in Hinchingbrooke Park
- Credit: Andrew Moore
Sarah Brown's image was taken at a lavender farm in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Sarah Brown
Gerry Brown took this picture of a southern hawker at Somersham Nature Reserve
- Credit: Gerry Brown
Vicky Turnbull took this photo of a stormy sky over Godmanchester
- Credit: Vicky Turnbull
David Remmington captured this beautiful rainbow over St Neots
- Credit: David Remmington
David Remmington took this picture of cows basking in the sun at Eaton Socon
- Credit: David Remmington