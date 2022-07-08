The latest Readers' Photos sent in this week

Adam Payne captured this image of the sunset in St Ives - Credit: Adam Payne

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

A beautiful golden corn field captured by Dorothy Smith - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Mary Hall took this photo at Regatta Meadow in St Neots - Credit: Mary Hall

Lynne Gentle took this photo of a red admiral butterfly on a mophead hydrangea - Credit: Lynne Gentle

Andrew Moore captured this image of reflections in Hinchingbrooke Park - Credit: Andrew Moore

Sarah Brown's image was taken at a lavender farm in Cambridgeshire - Credit: Sarah Brown

Gerry Brown took this picture of a southern hawker at Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Gerry Brown

Vicky Turnbull took this photo of a stormy sky over Godmanchester - Credit: Vicky Turnbull

David Remmington captured this beautiful rainbow over St Neots - Credit: David Remmington

David Remmington took this picture of cows basking in the sun at Eaton Socon - Credit: David Remmington



