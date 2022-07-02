Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The latest Readers' Photos sent in to the Hunts Post

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:00 AM July 2, 2022
Malcolm Bridges took this picture of Greylag geese on the river near Earith

Malcolm Bridges took this picture of Greylag geese on the river near Earith - Credit: Malcolm Bridges

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Gerry Brown captured this image of a banded demoiselle at Houghton Mill

Gerry Brown captured this image of a banded demoiselle at Houghton Mill - Credit: Gerry Brown

David Remmington's image of a swan at Longstowe

David Remmington's image of a swan at Longstowe - Credit: David Remmington

James Sinclair took this image of a dragonfly at Houghton

James Sinclair took this image of a dragonfly at Houghton - Credit: James Sinclair

Gerry Brown's image of an eagle owl from the raptor centre at Wyton show

Gerry Brown's image of an eagle owl from the raptor centre at Wyton show - Credit: Gerry Brown

Dorothy Smith took this picture at St Ives

Dorothy Smith took this picture at St Ives - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Colin Underwood captured this image of a kestrel chick

Colin Underwood captured this image of a kestrel chick - Credit: Colin Underwood

James Sinclair took this picture of a Spitfire at Wyton Armed Forces Day

James Sinclair took this picture of a Spitfire at Wyton Armed Forces Day - Credit: James Sinclair

Val Thompson took this photo in her garden in Bury

Val Thompson took this photo in her garden in Bury - Credit: Val Thompson

Moria Clelland took this photo in Cambridge city centre

Moria Clelland took this photo in Cambridge city centre - Credit: Moria Clelland


