The latest Readers' Photos sent in this week

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM May 21, 2022
Judith Johnson took this photo in the woods at Grafham

Judith Johnson took this photo in the woods at Grafham - Credit: Judith Johnson

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Andrew Moore took this photograph in his mum's garden

Andrew Moore took this photograph in his mum's garden - Credit: Andrew Moore

Alan Newton sent in this picture of buttercups at Hartford

Alan Newton sent in this picture of buttercups at Hartford - Credit: Alan Newton

Daniela Smith sent in this photo of her friend's Yorkshire terrier 

Daniela Smith sent in this photo of her friend's Yorkshire terrier - Credit: Daniela Smith

Dorothy Smith sent in this picture of Gavin the dog in a cornfield

Dorothy Smith sent in this picture of Gavin the dog in a cornfield - Credit: Dorothy Smith

James Sinclair captured this damsel fly eating

James Sinclair captured this damsel fly eating - Credit: James Sinclair

David Cooper took this photo in South Street, St Neots

David Cooper took this photo in South Street, St Neots - Credit: David Cooper

James Sinclair sent in his picture of a wild daisy taken at Houghton

James Sinclair sent in his picture of a wild daisy taken at Houghton - Credit: James Sinclair

Jean Bolton captured this photo of roses in the garden

Jean Bolton captured this photo of roses in the garden - Credit: Jean Bolton

Jane Lamberton from Eynesbury in St Neots sent in this picture of the moon

Jane Lamberton from Eynesbury in St Neots sent in this picture of the moon - Credit: Jane Lamberton


