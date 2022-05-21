The latest Readers' Photos sent in this week

Published:
2:00 PM May 21, 2022
Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.
Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.
If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.
Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.
Andrew Moore took this photograph in his mum's garden
- Credit: Andrew Moore
Alan Newton sent in this picture of buttercups at Hartford
- Credit: Alan Newton
Daniela Smith sent in this photo of her friend's Yorkshire terrier
- Credit: Daniela Smith
Dorothy Smith sent in this picture of Gavin the dog in a cornfield
- Credit: Dorothy Smith
James Sinclair captured this damsel fly eating
- Credit: James Sinclair
David Cooper took this photo in South Street, St Neots
- Credit: David Cooper
James Sinclair sent in his picture of a wild daisy taken at Houghton
- Credit: James Sinclair
Jean Bolton captured this photo of roses in the garden
- Credit: Jean Bolton
Jane Lamberton from Eynesbury in St Neots sent in this picture of the moon
- Credit: Jane Lamberton