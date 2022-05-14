Here are some of this week's Readers' Photos

Gerry Brown captured this image of lambs in the shade at Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Gerry Brown

Here are some of our Readers' Photos which were sent in this week.

Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Andrew Moore sent us his photo taken in Hinchingbrooke Country Park - Credit: Andrew Moore

David Remmington photographed these swans at Eaton Socon - Credit: David Remmington

Dorothy Smith took this photo of gorse bushes in Suffolk - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Glynda Burton sent in this picture of irises taken in Ramsey - Credit: Glynda Burton

Mags Frost took this photo at the disused railway in Houghton - Credit: Mags Frost

Sally Jex captured this image of St Mary's Church in Eaton Socon - Credit: Sally Jex

Sandy Large took this photo at Hail Weston - Credit: Sandy Large

Malcolm Lynn took this picture of a chaffinch in the Hilton Community Garden - Credit: Malcolm Lynn



