The division is hunting for land opportunities throughout Cambridgeshire, east Northamptonshire, Rutland, Lincolnshire, and Norfolk.

Jonathan said: “I am delighted to be joining Bellway Eastern Counties. As one of the first appointments within the team it is certainly an exciting time to be at the forefront of the business and be a major part of its growth plan.”

Bellway nationally is concentrating its expansion in the east of England and around London.

Jonathan’s role includes sourcing land, conducting land appraisals, negotiating land deals and implementing his knowledge of planning and associated legal matters in order to secure land for the business moving forward.

He said: “We’ve got a rapid growth plan in place. This will be achieved by acquiring land in prime locations across the region.

“At the moment things are looking promising. We’re looking for land opportunities which would be suitable for the building of a minimum of 80 new homes with no upper size limit.”

Bellway Eastern Counties is currently building new homes at The Furrows in Warboys and Bower Place in Cottenham, Cambridgeshire.

