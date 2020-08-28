Edward Taylor and Tiffany Donoghue, both from St Ives, were married at Huntingdon Register Office on July 25.
They were joined by family and friends at The Seven Wives pub in St Ives after the official ceremony.
PHOTO: IAN JOHNSON
