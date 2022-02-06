Review

Loki by Louie Stowell is our children's book of the week. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Throughout time the bad characters in stories have always had the most fun. From Dennis the Menace to Horrid Henry everyone has loved a bad boy. Now it’s time to meet Loki.

After one trick too many, Loki is banished to live on Earth as a "normal" school boy.

He is forbidden from using his awesome godly powers and Loki must show moral improvement.

As he records his lies. the truth in his magical (judgemental) diary, it becomes clear Loki hasn't a clue how to tell good from evil, trust from tricks, or friends from enemies.

The book is written in a very funny diary style filled with doodles and comic strips, perfect for Wimpy Kid fans. Loki’s frustration at having to live on earth as an 11 year old boy is hilarious.

How does a God learn to deal with the mundane things of life such as breakfast cereal and fronted adverbials?

The book is a real page turner and teaches the reader lots about Norse Mythology in a really fun and interesting way,