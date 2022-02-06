News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Review

Hunts Post Book Review of Loki by Louie Stowell

Logo Icon

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 11:00 AM February 6, 2022
Loki by Louie Stowell is our children's book of the week.

Loki by Louie Stowell is our children's book of the week. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Throughout time the bad characters in stories have always had the most fun. From Dennis the Menace to Horrid Henry everyone has loved a bad boy. Now it’s time to meet Loki.

After one trick too many, Loki is banished to live on Earth as a "normal" school boy.

He is forbidden from using his awesome godly powers and Loki must show moral improvement.

As he records his lies. the truth in his magical (judgemental) diary, it becomes clear Loki hasn't a clue how to tell good from evil, trust from tricks, or friends from enemies.

The book is written in a very funny diary style filled with doodles and comic strips, perfect for Wimpy Kid fans. Loki’s frustration at having to live on earth as an 11 year old boy is hilarious.

How does a God learn to deal with the mundane things of life such as breakfast cereal and fronted adverbials?

The book is a real page turner and teaches the reader lots about Norse Mythology in a really fun and interesting way,

Books
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Mum Laura Middleton has launched a campaign following baby Charlotte's death.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Newborn baby's death due to hospital 'neglect', inquest rules

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Park sale angers dog walkers

Planning and Development

Park sale angers dog walkers but enables Hotel Chocolat to expand

Julian Makey

person
St Ivo Academy has been downgraded to 'requires improvement' in an Ofsted report.

Cambs Live News

Ofsted report highlights 'poor behaviour' at secondary school

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Damian Ralph has been jailed after he knocked a man off his bike and fled the scene.

Cambridge Crown Court | Video

Jail for drunk driver who killed cyclist after knocking him off his bike

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon