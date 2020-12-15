This week’s Brighten Up photos from across the district
Published: 9:00 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM December 16, 2020
Here are some more Brighten up Christmas pictures from across the district.
Many more people have put lights and decorations up outside their homes this year to help spread some Christmas cheer and lift the spirits. We are going to publish as many photographs as possible in the newspaper and online.
So, if you have decked your paths and windows with boughs of holly and Christmas lights, please send us a photo and Let’s Brighten up Christmas
Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.
