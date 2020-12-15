Published: 9:00 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM December 16, 2020

This photo was sent in from Great Stukeley. - Credit: Archant

Here are some more Brighten up Christmas pictures from across the district.

Francis Margot from Houghton Hill sent us this image of her festive display. - Credit: Archant

Many more people have put lights and decorations up outside their homes this year to help spread some Christmas cheer and lift the spirits. We are going to publish as many photographs as possible in the newspaper and online.

So, if you have decked your paths and windows with boughs of holly and Christmas lights, please send us a photo and Let’s Brighten up Christmas

Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Hannah Turner from Great Stukeley sent us this photo of her Christmas lights. - Credit: Archant

Lorna Watkins took this shot of Christmas lights in St Ives. - Credit: Archant

Ray Curtin took this photograph of his Christmas lights at Honeydon Avenue in Eaton Ford, St Neots. - Credit: Archant

Sarah Wilks created this display at her home in Thongsley, Huntingdon. - Credit: Archant